F1 reaction after Norris was penalised for an overtake on Max Verstappen at the end of the race in Austin
Lando Norris’ F1 championship hopes were dealt a hammer blow after he was handed a controversial five-second penalty to finish behind rival Max Verstappen following a compelling US Grand Prix.
As Charles Leclerc raced to an impressive win at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, pole man Norris was only fourth – one place behind Verstappen – to leave him 57 points adrift in the title race with only 146 points to play for across the concluding five rounds. Carlos Sainz took second to complete a Ferrari one-two.
Norris spent the final dozen laps crawling all over Verstappen’s gearbox in a thrilling conclusion, and he eventually made the move stick on the 52nd lap.
However, the stewards quickly launched an investigation into the pass, and Norris was adjudged to have run off the track. Norris was penalised, and although he crossed the line in third, four seconds ahead of Verstappen, his sanction dropped him back, in what could prove a pivotal decision in his championship quest.
Driver Standings after US GP
1. Max Verstappen - 354 points
2. Lando Norris - 297 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 275 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 247 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 215 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 177 points
7. George Russell - 167 points
8. Sergio Perez - 150 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 29 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 8 points
16. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
17. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 2 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Lando Norris reacts post-race to his penalty:
“I tried, he also went off the track, if he goes off the track he goes in too hard [at turn one at the start] and gains an advantage. But I don’t make the rules.
“Max went for a tight gap. From inside the car, it’s easier and harder to say at times, Max committed quite a bit. I don’t know, I need to look back. He’s overtaken by going off track [at the start]
“He defends off track, overtakes off track. Max raced well, we had a good race - the rules are the rules.”
TOP-10 AT THE US GRAND PRIX:
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Carlos Sainz
3. Max Verstappen
4. Lando Norris
5. Oscar Piastri
6. George Russell
7. Sergio Perez
8. Nico Hulkenberg
9. Liam Lawson
10. Franco Colapinto
Max Verstappen, straight after the race, stated: “It was a tough battle, to be on the podium is a good result. I have my opinion but I don’t need to say it here, I’ll let the stewards do their thing.”
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, however, insisted the stewards were “inappropriate” for getting involved at all.
“The way the stewards interfered with a beautiful piece of motorsport was inappropriate,” he told Sky Sports F1. “It cost us a podium, we stayed patient and were pushed off in first corner. This kind of decision from the stewards, it can’t be appealed, we move on to the next race.
“We double-checked that both cars went off track, so there was no doubt that the manoeuvre was correct.”
Lando Norris was controversially given a five-second penalty for illegally overtaking Max Verstappen at the US Grand Prix that saw him demoted from third to fourth
Red Bull boss Christian Horner:
On Norris-Verstappen incident: “The rules are pretty clear, both clearly off the circuit. You can’t overtake.
“At the end of the day, the rules are the rules - the drivers know that. That’s illegal, Max was straight on the radio. There was a whole bunch of things going on at the time.
“It’s tough when you’re on the receiving end of it, the drivers spend hours talking about this. They come to a conclusion of the laws and they all know what they are.”
Lando Norris speaks post-race about his penalty:
Asked if he understood the stewards’ verdict, Norris replied: “No, not really. The point where it is incorrect is what Max did, which was also to defend his position by going off the track and keeping the position.
“He went off the track because he over-defended and he made a mistake but he has gained from that. I had to go off to avoid him. With Max, you’ve got to commit, you cannot go half-hearted and people don’t understand that kind of thing.
“It is impossible to know if I could have stayed on the track (without that). Therefore, you cannot steward that kind of thing. It is just a rushed decision and they don’t hear or understand our points which they should do after the race. They just want to make a decision at the time.
“And you can’t appeal this kind of penalty which is again a silly thing because they are just guessing and I don’t think that is how stewarding should be done.”
Constructors’ Championship after US GP
1. McLaren - 544 points
2. Red Bull - 504 points
3. Ferrari - 496 points
4. Mercedes - 344 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Haas - 38 points
7. RB - 36 points
8. Williams - 17 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
