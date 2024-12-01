F1 standings after Qatar GP as Ferrari cut deficit to McLaren
McLaren are looking to win their first constructors’ title since 1998
F1 next heads to Lusail for the Qatar Grand Prix and the final sprint weekend of the 2024 season.
Max Verstappen secured the drivers’ world championship at the last race in Las Vegas, his fourth in a row, with Lando Norris unable to catch him at the two remaining rounds.
The main battle is now for the constructors’ championship. Leaders McLaren are 30 points ahead of Ferrari as they eye their first constructors’ title since 1998.
Verstappen won last year’s race at the Lusail International Circuit, though Oscar Piastri did win the sprint race. This weekend will also be Lewis Hamilton’s penultimate race for Mercedes.
See below for the F1 standings after the Qatar GP
Driver Standings after Qatar GP
1. Max Verstappen - 404 points (champion)
2. Lando Norris - 347 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 323 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 276 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 264 points
6. George Russell - 223 points
7. Lewis Hamilton - 211 points
8. Sergio Perez - 152 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 37 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 30 points
12. Pierre Gasly - 26 points
13. Lance Stroll - 24 points
14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points
16. Alex Albon - 12 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 4 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship after Qatar GP
1. McLaren - 623 points
2. Ferrari - 593 points
3. Red Bull Racing - 556 points
4. Mercedes - 434 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Haas - 52 points
7. Alpine - 49 points
8. RB - 46 points
9. Williams - 17 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
