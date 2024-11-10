F1 standings after Las Vegas GP as Lando Norris cuts deficit to Max Verstappen
Norris is looking to catch Verstappen and claim his first F1 world title with two races left in 2024
F1 next heads to the famous Sin City strip for the second edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and round 22 of the 2024 season.
Max Verstappen is on the cusp of a fourth successive world championship after his masterful drive in the wet at the last race in Brazil. With a 62-point advantage over Lando Norris with three races remaining, the Dutchman can clinch the title in Vegas if he finishes above the McLaren driver.
Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a strong showing after a weekend to forget in Sao Paulo, as his time as a Mercedes driver nears its end before his 2025 move to Ferrari.
Verstappen won last year’s inaugural race in Vegas, when Charles Leclerc claimed second place on the last lap with an overtake on Sergio Perez.
See below for the F1 standings after Las Vegas
Driver Standings after Las Vegas GP
1. Max Verstappen - 393 points
2. Lando Norris - 331 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 307 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 262 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 244 points
6. George Russell - 192 points
7. Lewis Hamilton - 190 points
8. Sergio Perez - 151 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 31 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 28 points
12. Pierre Gasly - 26 points
13. Lance Stroll - 24 points
14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points
16. Alex Albon - 12 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 4 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship after Las Vegas GP
1. McLaren - 593 points
2. Ferrari - 557 points
3. Red Bull Racing - 544 points
4. Mercedes - 382 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Alpine - 49 points
7. Haas - 46 points
8. RB - 44 points
8. Williams - 17 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
