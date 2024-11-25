F1 standings after Las Vegas GP as Ferrari cut deficit to McLaren
McLaren are looking to win their first constructors’ title since 1998
Max Verstappen was crowned F1 World Champion for the fourth time as the Dutchman finished above title rival Lando Norris at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver won his fourth straight title with two races to spare, as Norris can no longer catch Verstappen in the standings after he could only finish sixth.
Verstappen, meanwhile, finished fifth behind the Mercedes pair of George Russell, who won from pole, and Lewis Hamilton. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished third and second for Ferrari.
The 27-year-old has eight race wins this season, including a dominant run at the start of the year, but Norris closed the gap over the second half of the campaign. However, Verstappen delivered a crucial win in Brazil last week and produced another stellar drive in Las Vegas to retain the world title.
See below for the F1 standings after Las Vegas
Driver Standings after Las Vegas GP
1. Max Verstappen - 403 points
2. Lando Norris - 340 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 319 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 268 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 259 points
6. George Russell - 217 points
7. Lewis Hamilton - 208 points
8. Sergio Perez - 152 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 35 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 30 points
12. Pierre Gasly - 26 points
13. Lance Stroll - 24 points
14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points
16. Alex Albon - 12 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 4 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship after Las Vegas GP
1. McLaren - 608 points
2. Ferrari - 584 points
3. Red Bull Racing - 555 points
4. Mercedes - 425 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Alpine - 49 points
7. Haas - 46 points
8. RB - 46 points
9. Williams - 17 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
