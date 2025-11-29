F1 standings after Qatar GP sprint as Oscar Piastri closes gap on Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri took two points out of Lando Norris' F1 world championship lead after he won the sprint race in Qatar.

Piastri converted his pole position into a comfortable victory under the thousands of bulbs that light up the Lusail International Circuit to reduce Norris' advantage at the top to 22 points with 50 to play for.

Norris finished third, while Max Verstappen made up two places to take the chequered flag in fourth. However, the Red Bull driver now trails Norris by 25 points. George Russell started and ended the 19-lap dash to the chequered flag in second.

Norris will be crowned champion if he outscores Piastri by four points, and finishes ahead of Verstappen in any position, in Sunday's main event.

Here’s how the standings look after the Qatar GP sprint

F1 driver standings after Qatar GP sprint

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 396 points

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 374 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 371 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 301 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 226 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 152 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 140 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 51 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 49 points

11. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 49 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 42 points

13. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 41 points

14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 36 points

15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 32 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 32 points

18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Lando Norris still leads Oscar Piastri in the world championship ( Getty Images )

F1 constructor standings (TBC)

1. McLaren - 756 points (champions)

2. Mercedes - 431 points

3. Red Bull - 391 points

4. Ferrari - 378 points

5. Williams - 121 points

6. Racing Bulls - 90 points

7. Haas - 73 points

8. Aston Martin - 72 points

9. Sauber - 68 points

10. Alpine - 22 points