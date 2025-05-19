Jump to content
F1 standings after Imola GP as Oscar Piastri’s championship lead is reduced

Piastri lost the lead at the start as Max Verstappen claimed a brilliant victory in Imola

Kieran Jackson
Monday 19 May 2025 01:27 EDT
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix preview ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s first race in Italy for Ferrari

Max Verstappen’s brilliant opening-corner move on Oscar Piastri fired him to victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Dutchman clinched a fourth successive win at Imola in Red Bull’s 400th race to end championship leader Piastri’s three-race winning run after taking the lead at the first chicane.

Verstappen was in control of the race but had to see off a late challenge, after a safety car slashed his lead, to clinch his second win of the season.

McLaren opted not to order Piastri to allow Lando Norris past in a bid to challenge Verstappen but the British driver ultimately made a brave move on his team-mate with five laps to go to finish second. Piastri’s lead to Norris was cut to 13 points, with Verstappen now 22 points behind the Australian.

Here’s how the standings look after the Emilia Romagna GP.

F1 driver standings after Imola GP

1. Oscar Piastri – 146 points

2. Lando Norris – 133 points

3. Max Verstappen – 124 points

4. George Russell – 99 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 61 points

6. Lewis Hamilton – 53 points

7. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points

8. Alex Albon – 40 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 14 points

11. Carlos Sainz – 11 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda – 10 points

13. Isack Hadjar – 7 points

14. Pierre Gasly – 7 points

15. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

16. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

17. Liam Lawson – 0 points

18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

19. Jack Doohan – 0 points

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

Oscar Piastri leads the standings after seven rounds
Oscar Piastri leads the standings after seven rounds (PA Wire)

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 279 points

2. Mercedes - 147 points

3. Red Bull - 131 points

4. Ferrari - 114 points

5. Williams - 51 points

6. Haas - 20 points

7. Aston Martin - 14 points

8. Racing Bulls - 10 points

9. Alpine - 7 points

10. Sauber - 6 points

