F1 standings after Imola GP as Oscar Piastri’s championship lead is reduced

Piastri lost the lead at the start as Max Verstappen claimed a brilliant victory in Imola

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 18 May 2025 10:33 EDT
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix preview ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s first race in Italy for Ferrari

Oscar Piastri claimed pole position in a dramatic qualifying session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton suffered an early exit in his first home race for Ferrari and Yuki Tsunoda walked away from a major crash.

Piastri delivered a flawless lap when it mattered to beat Max Verstappen's time by just 0.034 seconds, after the Dutchman surged to the top of the charts in pursuit of a third successive pole.

Lando Norris could manage only fourth for McLaren - over three tenths off the pole pace - after being edged out at the last by George Russell, who will start from third for Mercedes.

Hamilton had expressed excitement and expectation ahead of his first home race weekend as a Ferrari driver, but his Saturday ended in bitter disappointment after he was knocked out in the second part of qualifying.

Follow live coverage of the Emilia Romagna GP with The Independent

F1 driver standings after Imola GP

1. Oscar Piastri – 146 points

2. Lando Norris – 133 points

3. Max Verstappen – 124 points

4. George Russell – 99 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 63 points

6. Lewis Hamilton – 53 points

7. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points

8. Alex Albon – 38 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 14 points

11. Carlos Sainz – 11 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda – 10 points

13. Isack Hadjar – 7 points

14. Pierre Gasly – 7 points

15. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

16. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

17. Liam Lawson – 0 points

18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

19. Jack Doohan – 0 points

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

Oscar Piastri leads the standings after seven rounds
Oscar Piastri leads the standings after seven rounds (PA Wire)

F1 constructor standings - TBC

1. McLaren - 246 points

2. Mercedes - 141 points

3. Red Bull - 105 points

4. Ferrari - 94 points

5. Williams - 37 points

6. Haas - 20 points

7. Aston Martin - 14 points

8. Racing Bulls - 8 points

9. Alpine - 7 points

10. Sauber - 6 points

