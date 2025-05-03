Jump to content
F1 standings after Miami GP sprint as Lando Norris cuts Oscar Piastri’s championship lead

Piastri has a nine-point lead over teammate Lando Norris after a McLaren one-two in the Miami sprint race

Kieran Jackson
Saturday 03 May 2025 13:19 EDT
F1 heads to the United States for the first time this season for the Miami Grand Prix - and the second sprint weekend of the 2025 season.

Oscar Piastri won his third race in four with his victory in Saudi Arabia last time out, which gave him the championship lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Piastri had a 10-point lead heading into round six but saw that shaved down to nine as Norris beat him in the Miami sprint race, with a McLaren one-two coming in ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Norris was the beneficiary of a safety car in a dramatic sprint race as he enjoyed success in Miami, the site of his first F1 victory last year, once again.

F1 driver standings after Miami GP sprint

1. Oscar Piastri – 106 points

2. Lando Norris – 97 points

3. Max Verstappen – 87 points

4. George Russell – 77 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 47 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 38 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 37 points

8. Alex Albon – 25 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 13 points

11. Ollie Bearman – 7 points

12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

13. Pierre Gasly – 6 points

14. Isack Hadjar – 5 points

15. Carlos Sainz – 5 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda – 5 points

17. Liam Lawson – 2 points

18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

19. Jack Doohan – 0 points

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

Oscar Piastri leads the world championship
Oscar Piastri leads the world championship (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

F1 constructor standings after Miami GP sprint

1. McLaren - 203 points

2. Mercedes - 115 points

3. Red Bull - 89 points

4. Ferrari - 84 points

5. Williams - 30 points

6. Haas - 21 points

7. Aston Martin - 13 points

8. Racing Bulls - 10 points

9. Alpine - 6 points

10. Sauber - 6 points

