F1 standings after Las Vegas GP as Lando Norris extends lead to Oscar Piastri
Norris started on pole in Vegas and stayed ahead of title rival Piastri throughout the Vegas race
McLaren's Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to stretch his Formula One lead to 24 points on Sunday after teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri picked up a penalty for causing a collision and finished fifth.
Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli hung on for a career-best second place with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third after starting from the pitlane, another astonishing performance from the four-time world champion who won from 17th on the grid last year.
Australian Piastri, who started fourth at Interlagos with sprint winner Norris on pole, had to serve a 10-second penalty for an early clash with Antonelli that put Ferrari's Charles Leclerc out of the race.
George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, who consolidated second place overall in a constructors' championship already won by McLaren.
Here’s how the standings look after the Brazil GP
F1 driver standings after Las Vegas GP
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 408 points
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 378 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 366 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 291 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 224 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 149 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 128 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 47 points
10. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 46 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 45 points
12. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 40 points
13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 40 points
14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 36 points
15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 30 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points
18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings (TBC)
1. McLaren - 756 points (champions)
2. Mercedes - 398 points
3. Red Bull - 366 points
4. Ferrari - 362 points
5. Williams - 111 points
6. Racing Bulls - 82 points
7. Aston Martin - 72 points
8. Haas - 70 points
9. Sauber - 62 points
10. Alpine - 22 points
