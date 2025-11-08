Lando Norris' F1 world championship hopes were handed a major boost after Oscar Piastri crashed out of Saturday's sprint race in Sao Paulo.

Norris began the race from pole position and was leading before the action was suspended on lap seven of 24 after Piastri hit the barriers at turn three.

Franco Colapinto and Nico Hulkenberg also collided with the wall in the same part of a damp Interlagos track, leading to a safety car, and then a red flag.

Norris started from pole position and was in control of the race when Piastri, running in third, lost control of his McLaren. The Briton won the 24-lap race, with Kimi Antonelli in second and George Russell in third.

Here’s how the standings look after the Brazil GP sprint

F1 driver standings after Brazil GP sprint

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 365 points

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 356 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 326 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 264 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 214 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 148 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 104 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points

10. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 40 points

11. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points

12. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 38 points

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

14. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 32 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points

16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 30 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points

18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 21 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings after Brazil GP sprint

1. McLaren - 721 points (champions)

2. Mercedes - 370 points

3. Ferrari - 364 points

4. Red Bull - 351 points

5. Williams - 111 points

6. Racing Bulls - 72 points

7. Aston Martin - 72 points

8. Haas - 62 points

9. Sauber - 60 points

10. Alpine - 21 points