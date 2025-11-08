Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

F1 standings after Brazil GP sprint as Lando Norris extends lead to Oscar Piastri

Piastri crashed out of the sprint race to dent his championship hopes

Kieran Jackson
Saturday 08 November 2025 10:10 EST
Comments
Lando Norris celebrates Mexico GP win on the podium

Lando Norris' F1 world championship hopes were handed a major boost after Oscar Piastri crashed out of Saturday's sprint race in Sao Paulo.

Norris began the race from pole position and was leading before the action was suspended on lap seven of 24 after Piastri hit the barriers at turn three.

Franco Colapinto and Nico Hulkenberg also collided with the wall in the same part of a damp Interlagos track, leading to a safety car, and then a red flag.

Norris started from pole position and was in control of the race when Piastri, running in third, lost control of his McLaren. The Briton won the 24-lap race, with Kimi Antonelli in second and George Russell in third.

Here’s how the standings look after the Brazil GP sprint

Recommended

F1 driver standings after Brazil GP sprint

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 365 points

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 356 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 326 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 264 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 214 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 148 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 104 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points

10. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 40 points

11. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points

12. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 38 points

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

14. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 32 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points

16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 30 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points

18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 21 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Norris now leads by nine points to Oscar Piastri
Norris now leads by nine points to Oscar Piastri (Getty Images)

F1 constructor standings after Brazil GP sprint

1. McLaren - 721 points (champions)

2. Mercedes - 370 points

3. Ferrari - 364 points

4. Red Bull - 351 points

5. Williams - 111 points

6. Racing Bulls - 72 points

7. Aston Martin - 72 points

8. Haas - 62 points

9. Sauber - 60 points

10. Alpine - 21 points

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in