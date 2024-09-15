F1 standings after Azerbaijan Grand Prix as McLaren overtake Red Bull

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Lando Norris recovered from his qualifying disaster by pulling off a late overtake on Max Verstappen to further cut the title lead as Oscar Piastri won a pulsating Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The British driver started from 15th as Verstappen lined up sixth but Norris pulled off a superb drive to make his tyres last before easing past the struggling Dutchman with three laps to go.

Norris finished fourth and took three points out of Verstappen’s title lead, which now stands at 59 points with seven races remaining.

Piastri claimed his second Formula One victory after passing pole-sitter Charles Leclerc with a thrilling move and holding off the Ferrari driver for the rest of the race to take the win. Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz suffered a dramatic late crash as McLaren took over the lead of the constructors’ championship.

See below for the F1 standings after Baku:

Driver Standings after Baku

1. Max Verstappen - 313 points

2. Lando Norris - 254 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 235 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 222 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 166 points

7. Sergio Perez - 143 points

8. George Russell - 128 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 58 points

10. Lance Stroll - 24 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Alex Albon - 12 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points

16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points

20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship after Baku

1. McLaren - 476 points

2. Red Bull - 456 points

3. Ferrari - 425 points

4. Mercedes - 309 points

5. Aston Martin - 82 points

6. RB - 34 points

7. Haas - 29 points

8. Williams - 16 points

9. Alpine - 13 points

10. Sauber - 0 points

McLaren now lead Red Bull in the constructors’ championship ( Getty Images )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December