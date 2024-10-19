F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint race schedule, stream and time as Max Verstappen starts on pole
F1 live updates from the Circuit of the Americas as Lando Norris looks to close the gap to Max Verstappen
Lando Norris risks losing ground to Max Verstappen in his bid to be crowned world champion after seeing his rival take pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in the United States.
Norris, who trails Verstappen by 52 points heading into the concluding six rounds of the campaign, will line up three places behind Verstappen for the 19-lap dash after he qualified a disappointing fourth at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.
Verstappen has not won since the Spanish Grand Prix, nearly four months ago, but he pulled out an impressive lap in the closing seconds to beat Mercedes’ George Russell to top spot by just 0.012 seconds.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will line up from third, one place ahead of Norris, with Lewis Hamilton seventh.
Follow live updates from the United States Grand Prix with The Independent
Sprint race schedule and start time
The Sprint race is the headline event of Saturday’s F1 sessions in Austin for the US Grand Prix. Eight points are on offer for the winning driver, though the finishing order has no impact on Sunday’s Grand Prix grid.
After the race, qualifying will begin to determine who sits on pole. Here’s the schedule and the timings that you’ll to be aware of:
SATURDAY:7pm (BST) - Sprint race (Top-eight receive points, finish order has no impact on grand prix grid); 11pm (BST) - Grand Prix qualifying
SUNDAY: 8pm (BST) - Grand Prix
How many points are on offer in the sprint race?
P1 - Eight points
P2 - Seven points
P3 - Six points
P4 - Five points
P5 - four points
P6 - three points
P7 - two points
P8 - one point
Odds for the sprint race!
US Grand Prix sprint - winner
- Max Verstappen - 4/7
- George Russell - 4/1
- Charles Leclerc - 4/1
- Lando Norris - 8/1
- Carlos Sainz - 33/1
- Lewis Hamilton - 100/1
- Nico Hulkenberg - 200/1
- Oscar Piastri, Sergio Perez - 250/1
- Yuki Tsunoda, Kevin Magnussen - 500/1
- Fernando Alonso, Franco Colapinto - 1000/1
F1 US Grand Prix: Sprint race!
Welcome to live coverage of the sprint race in Austin with The Independent!
Max Verstappen starts on pole position with Mercedes’ George Russell alongside him in second.
Lando Norris starts down in fourth, with Lewis Hamilton in seventh.
We’re just 15 minutes from lights out under the beating sun in Austin!
What is the starting grid for US Grand Prix sprint race?
1. Max Verstappen
2. George Russell
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Lando Norris
5. Carlos Sainz
6. Nico Hulkenberg
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Kevin Magnussen
9. Yuki Tsunoda
10. Franco Colapinto
11. Sergio Perez
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Lance Stroll
14. Fernando Alonso
13. Lance Stroll
15. Liam Lawson
16. Oscar Piastri
17. Esteban Ocon
18. Valtteri Bottas
29. Zhou Guanyu
Pit lane. Alex Albon
F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Lewis Hamilton, after qualifying P7 for the sprint today:
“I got unlucky with the yellow flag. It is what it is, four-tenths up.
Is that a pole gone begging? “Yep. The team has made a step with the car, the upgrade has clearly worked. It’s been a tough slog for everyone. Tomorrow we have another chance.
“We made changes to the car, it’s always a bit of a gamble. As soon as I got out the car, night and day different.”
NEW: Alex Albon to start from the pit-lane
The Williams driver - who qualified in 18th - will start the sprint race from the pit-lane following setup changes made to his car.
Christian Horner responds to Zak Brown’s claim that Red Bull ‘bib’ device saga ‘doesn’t stack up’
Asked by Sky F1 why the FIA still wanted to add seals to the bib adjuster, Horner replied: “I think there’s been a bit of moaning from one of our rivals.
“And it’s the FIA’s job to look into these things. It’s on a list of the open-source components, so it’s been publicly available for the last three years. The FIA are happy with it, I think, just to satisfy perhaps some paranoia elsewhere in the paddock.”
“I feel that it’s sometimes to distract from perhaps what’s going on in your own house, then sometimes you try to light a fire somewhere else?”
Lewis Hamilton and F1 are desperate for Africa return – but these obstacles must be overcome
Formula One wants to return. Lewis Hamilton insists F1 cannot continue to ignore it. But after 31 years away, the sport still can’t thrash out a route back into the only viable continent (sorry Antarctica) it fails to race in: Africa.
It was 1993 the last time the “Mother Continent” hosted an F1 grand prix. That was at Kyalami, 20 miles north of Johannesburg, as Williams driver Alain Prost won the 27th version of the South African Grand Prix.
Rather obviously, it is difficult to claim the full veracity of the competition “Formula 1 World Championship” while a record 24-race calendar does not actually include the entire world and its continents.
But F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has made no secret of his desire to add an African race to the schedule, amid an opening set of talks with Rwandan officials last month.
However, is Rwanda the only option? South Africa has come close in recent years, too. And what are the major obstacles? The Independent takes a look at all the potential locations F1 could venture to in Africa.
Lewis Hamilton and F1 are desperate for Africa return – but these obstacles remain
South Africa and Rwanda are the leading African candidates to host a Formula One grand prix in the future
