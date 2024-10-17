What is a sprint race in F1 and how does qualifying shootout work?
The fourth Formula 1 sprint event in 2024 takes place this weekend at the US Grand Prix
The sprint format continues in Formula 1 this weekend as the US Grand Prix hosts the fourth sprint weekend of the 2024 season.
The sprint was first introduced in 2021 at Silverstone as a way of making more sessions over the course of the weekend competitive, with the target of driving interest in F1. In 2021 and 2022, there were three sprints a year.
2023 saw a new format. The number of sprint races were doubled to six, while Saturday was designed ‘sprint day’ - with a new “sprint shootout” qualifying session determining the grid for the sprint race. In addition, the result of the sprint race had no baring on the grand prix on Sunday.
However, the format has been tweaked again in 2024 and we will see it in action for the fourth time this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas
How does the sprint race work?
The F1 Commission and the FIA have approved another modification to the sprint format this year.
The new order of play sees the ‘sprint qualifying’ take place on Friday afternoon instead of a second practice session, with traditional qualifying in its usual spot on Saturday afternoon.
It means there will be just one practice session over the course of the weekend, while Saturday is no longer designated as a ‘sprint day’.
The result of the Saturday morning sprint – a 100km dash, roughly a third of the distance of the grand prix – will not impact the grid for Sunday. Points will be awarded to the top-eight, as was the case in 2023.
The sprint race result will not have any impact on the grand prix qualifying on Saturday or the grand prix on Sunday.
Sprint qualifying will follow the same Q1-Q2-Q3 format but the session times will be shorter than traditional qualifying: SQ1 (medium tyres) will be 12 minutes, SQ2 (medium tyres) will be 10 minutes and SQ3 (soft tyres) will be eight minutes.
SPRINT WEEKEND FORMAT
Friday: Free Practice 1; sprint qualifying (for Saturday’s sprint race)
Saturday: Sprint race (Top-eight receive points, finish order has no impact on grand prix grid); Grand Prix qualifying
Sunday: Grand Prix
How many points are on offer in the sprint race?
P1 - Eight points
P2 - Seven points
P3 - Six points
P4 - Five points
P5 - four points
P6 - three points
P7 - two points
P8 - one point
Where will the sprint races take place this season?
There will be six sprint races this season:
1) ROUND 5 - CHINA
Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April
Sprint qualifying pole: Lando Norris
Sprint race winner: Max Verstappen
2) ROUND 6 - MIAMI
Miami International Autodrome - 3-5 May
Sprint qualifying pole: Max Verstappen
Sprint race winner: Max Verstappen
3) ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June
Sprint qualifying pole: Max Verstappen
Sprint race winner: Max Verstappen
4) ROUND 19 - USA
Circuit of the Americas - 18-20 October
5) ROUND 21 - BRAZIL
Interlagos Circuit - 1-3 November
6) ROUND 23 - QATAR
Lusail International Circuit - 29 November - 1 December
