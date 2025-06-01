Lando Norris reacts to famous Monaco GP victory

F1 is in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix and Oscar Piastri enjoyed a very successful Saturday as he beat teammate Lando Norris to seal pole in a McLaren front-row lockout.

The Catalunya track is not long for F1, with the Spanish GP relocating to Madrid next year, though Barcelona is expected to finish its current contract with a final race in 2026.

Piastri may not want it to wave goodbye to the track as he secured the biggest pole margin of the campaign, grabbing top spot for the fourth time as he outpaced Norris by 0.209s.

There was a humdinger of a battle for third as Max Verstappen, who finished fourth in Monaco last weekend and won last year’s race in Spain, and George Russell of Mercedes finished on the same time but the Red Bull reigning champion was given the nod as he finished his lap first. Lewis Hamilton is eyeing further improvement, particularly in light of a new FIA clampdown on flexi-wings this weekend, and drove his Ferrari into a creditable fifth spot.

