F1 Spanish GP LIVE: Race latest updates as Norris chases down teammate Piastri for lead
Follow live F1 updates from Barcelona as pole-sitter Piastri leads the 66-lap grand prix
F1 is in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix and Oscar Piastri enjoyed a very successful Saturday as he beat teammate Lando Norris to seal pole in a McLaren front-row lockout.
The Catalunya track is not long for F1, with the Spanish GP relocating to Madrid next year, though Barcelona is expected to finish its current contract with a final race in 2026.
Piastri may not want it to wave goodbye to the track as he secured the biggest pole margin of the campaign, grabbing top spot for the fourth time as he outpaced Norris by 0.209s.
There was a humdinger of a battle for third as Max Verstappen, who finished fourth in Monaco last weekend and won last year’s race in Spain, and George Russell of Mercedes finished on the same time but the Red Bull reigning champion was given the nod as he finished his lap first. Lewis Hamilton is eyeing further improvement, particularly in light of a new FIA clampdown on flexi-wings this weekend, and drove his Ferrari into a creditable fifth spot.
Follow the Spanish Grand Prix with The Independent
Max Verstappen chasing down Lando Norris (Lap 43/66)
The gap is just four seconds now, while Norris has closed the gap to Piastri to 2.9 seconds.
Will we have an on-track battle out in front?!
Leclerc pits for the second time, and comes out on new medium tyres in fifth - nine seconds off Hamilton.
Top-10: Piastri, Norris, Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Antonelli, Russell, Hadjar, Hulkenberg, Lawson
Max Verstappen takes third (Lap 36/66)
Easy job for Verstappen, with superior speed, taking third place from Leclerc down the main straight!
Norris is 5.7 seconds down the road, with Piastri 3.6 seconds clear in the lead!
Lando Norris in second (Lap 35/66)
Norris’ engineer: “Verstappen will be in our race, keep finding some pace.”
Verstappen really pumping in the times at the moment in fourth, and is now within a second of Leclerc in third.
It implies Verstappen will pit again...
Lewis Hamilton on team radio:
“Just no grip mate, got no rear today.”
Russell is right on his tail...
Max Verstappen pits! (Lap 30/66)
Verstappen pits and comes out just in front of Hamilton in fourth!
Close to a battle at turn 1, though!
Verstappen doing a three-stop? Looks like it.
Piastri retakes the lead, with a 3.8-second lead to Norris!
3-10: Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Antonelli, Hadjar, Hulkenberg, Gasly
Alex Albon retires (Lap 29/66)
After an incident with Liam Lawson at turn 1 - the slightest of collisions - Albon retires the Williams car due to a mechanical fault!
We’re down to 18 cars!
Max Verstappen: (Lap 28/66)
“It’s so hard to drive, I have no speed to turn in.”
Verstappen’s lead now cut to 3.3 seconds to Oscar Piastri....
Max Verstappen leads the Spanish GP! (Lap 23/66)
Piastri pits - 2.2 seconds - and comes out in second, 5.9 seconds behind Verstappen!
The Dutchman now leads, but is on much older tyres compared to the McLaren pair!
3-10: Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Gasly, Antonelli, Hulkenberg, Hadjar
Lando Norris pits! (Lap 22/66)
Norris dives into the pits and comes out in third, 10 seconds behind Verstappen!
Hamilton on team radio (Lap 19/66)
LH: “Why did you pull me in so early?”
Engineer: “We are protecting from the undercut behind.”
Needless to say, Hamilton seems a bit perplexed with that stop!
