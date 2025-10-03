Lando Norris says he received apologies from McLaren bosses

F1 next heads to Singapore, venue for the original night race, as the Marina Bay Street Circuit hosts the Singapore Grand Prix and round 18 of the 2025 season this weekend.

Oscar Piastri crashed out of the last race in Azerbaijan but McLaren teammate title rival Lando Norris failed to capitalise, finishing seventh. The Australian now has a 25-point lead at the top of the world championship with seven races to go.

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth win of the season, and second on the bounce, with a dominant display in Baku and now the four-time world champion only trails Piastri by 69 points, keeping alive his faint hopes of a fifth successive title.

George Russell overcame illness to finish second last time out, with Carlos Sainz picking up his first Williams podium in third. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both struggled for Ferrari in Baku, with the Briton still chasing his first podium in Scuderia colours this season.