F1 next heads to Singapore, venue for the original night race, as the Marina Bay Street Circuit hosts the Singapore Grand Prix and round 18 of the 2025 season this weekend.
Oscar Piastri crashed out of the last race in Azerbaijan but McLaren teammate title rival Lando Norris failed to capitalise, finishing seventh. The Australian now has a 25-point lead at the top of the world championship with seven races to go.
Max Verstappen claimed his fourth win of the season, and second on the bounce, with a dominant display in Baku and now the four-time world champion only trails Piastri by 69 points, keeping alive his faint hopes of a fifth successive title.
George Russell overcame illness to finish second last time out, with Carlos Sainz picking up his first Williams podium in third. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both struggled for Ferrari in Baku, with the Briton still chasing his first podium in Scuderia colours this season.
Martin Brundle on Oscar Piastri's lead:
“It’s a seven-race championship, plus a couple of sprints. He’s got a race in his pocket over his teammate and three races over Max Verstappen. You can get away with one rough weekend, but he doesn’t need two.”
F1 constructor standings heading into Singapore:
1. McLaren - 623 points
2. Mercedes - 290 points
3. Ferrari - 286 points
4. Red Bull - 272 points
5. Williams - 101 points
6. Racing Bulls - 72 points
7. Aston Martin - 62 points
8. Sauber - 55 points
9. Haas - 44 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
Alex Dunne axed by McLaren ‘with immediate effect’ amid Red Bull F1 rumours
Detail of a surprise announcement on Thursday:
Alex Dunne has been dropped by McLaren in a surprise announcement amid speculation Red Bull are eyeing a swoop for the teenager.
Dunne, 19, impressed in F1 practice outings in Austria and Italy this year for the papaya, going fourth-fastest on debut in FP1 at the Red Bull Ring.
He is currently positioned fifth in the F2 championship and told The Independent last month that all his focus was on winning the feeder series, as opposed to specifically targeting an F1 seat.
Yet with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both tied down to long-term contracts, Dunne is seeking a seat away from McLaren and has been linked to Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls, with advisor Helmut Marko admitting they hold an interest in the Irishman.
Max Verstappen relaxed ahead of F1 title race run-in: ‘I have nothing to lose’
Max Verstappen insists he has “nothing to lose” as he looks to launch an extraordinary comeback and win his fifth consecutive F1 world championship.
The Dutchman has won back-to-back races, in Monza and Baku, to narrow the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri to 69 points with seven rounds remaining and 199 points still to play for.
At this stage last year, Verstappen was protecting a 59-point lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris – currently positioned in second, 25 points off Piastri – before sealing his fourth world title with two races remaining.
Full quotes below:
F1 driver standings heading into Singapore
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 212 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 165 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 78 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 70 points
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
12. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 31 points
13. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points
14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points
15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points
16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 12 points
18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points
19. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
EXCLUSIVE - Liam Lawson on F1 revival: ‘I was naive at Red Bull – but my goal is still the same’
By Kieran Jackson
The dust of ruthlessness had barely settled for 24 hours before Liam Lawson made his feelings known. Brutally ousted from Red Bull after two races this season – the shortest ever stint in a full-time Formula One seat – the New Zealander posted on Instagram a drawing from his childhood, depicting him as an F1 driver decked in blue. “It’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life,” the caption read.
Only the most unsympathetic of observers could not have felt a dose of compassion. But now, for the first time in his disorderly F1 career, the 23-year-old is settled. In fact, Lawson is in the midst of a fine stretch of form for Red Bull’s sister team, Racing Bulls, and comes into this weekend in Singapore off the back of a career-best fifth place in Azerbaijan last time out. The only question now, with a 2026 seat far from certain, is: how long will that last?
Liam Lawson on F1 revival: ‘I was naive at Red Bull – but my goal is still the same’
Start times in Singapore this weekend:
All times BST
Friday 3 October
- Free practice 1: 10:30am
- Free practice 2: 2pm
Saturday 4 October
- Free practice 3: 10:30am
- Qualifying: 2pm
Sunday 5 October
- Race: 1pm
Singapore Grand Prix
