F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Practice schedule and sprint qualifying times in Austin
F1 live updates from the Circuit of the Americas as Lando Norris looks to close the gap to Max Verstappen
F1 returns after a four-week break with the US Grand Prix in Austin and the fourth sprint weekend of the 2024 season.
Lando Norris won last time out in Singapore to cut Max Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship to 52 points with six rounds to go.
Oscar Piastri, Norris’ teammate at McLaren, finished third in the city-state while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be looking to finish their time together on a high before Hamilton heads to Ferrari next year.
Verstappen has won the last three editions of the US Grand Prix and was also victorious in the Austin sprint race last year. It will also be the first race for Liam Lawson this year, with the New Zealander replacing Daniel Ricciardo for the remainder of the season.
Follow live updates from the United States Grand Prix with The Independent
F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Welcome back!
Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the US Grand Prix as F1 returns this weekend in Austin!
Lando Norris won last time out in Singapore to cut Max Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship to 52 points with six rounds to go.
Oscar Piastri, Norris’ teammate at McLaren, finished third in the city-state while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be looking to finish their time together on a high before Hamilton heads to Ferrari next year.
It’s a sprint weekend this time around, meaning we will have just one practice session - at 6:30pm BST - today before sprint qualifying at 10:30pm BST!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments