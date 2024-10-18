✕ Close Kamala Harris reveals F1 passion and names her favourite driver

F1 returns after a four-week break with the US Grand Prix in Austin and the fourth sprint weekend of the 2024 season.

Lando Norris won last time out in Singapore to cut Max Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship to 52 points with six rounds to go.

Oscar Piastri, Norris’ teammate at McLaren, finished third in the city-state while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be looking to finish their time together on a high before Hamilton heads to Ferrari next year.

Verstappen has won the last three editions of the US Grand Prix and was also victorious in the Austin sprint race last year. It will also be the first race for Liam Lawson this year, with the New Zealander replacing Daniel Ricciardo for the remainder of the season.

Follow live updates from the United States Grand Prix with The Independent