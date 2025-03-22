Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton landed his first pole position as a Ferrari driver by taking the top spot for Saturday’s sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The 40-year-old, in only his second appearance for the Italian team, saw off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by just 0.018 seconds in Shanghai to ensure he will start from the front for the 19-lap dash to the chequered flag.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri qualified third with Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc fourth, with the Monegasque acknowledging that he was off the pace compared to his British teammate on Friday.

George Russell took fifth for Mercedes, one place ahead of championship leader Lando Norris, who made a mistake on his final lap. The sprint race, the first shortened race of six this year, takes place at 3am (GMT) on Saturday before grand prix qualifying at 7am (GMT).

When is the Chinese Grand Prix?

All times GMT

Saturday 22 March

Qualifying: 7am

Sunday 23 March

Race: 7am

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Chinese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 5:30am (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Shanghai on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Chinese Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Lewis Hamilton is on pole for the sprint race in China ( Getty Images )

Driver standings after sprint

1. Lando Norris - 26 points

2. Max Verstappen - 24 points

3. George Russell - 20 points

4. Kimi Antonelli - 14 points

5. Alex Albon - 10 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 9 points

7. Oscar Piastri - 9 points

8. Charles Leclerc - 8 points

9. Lance Stroll - 8 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

12. Pierre Gasly - 0 points

13. Ollie Bearman - 0 points

Constructor standings before sprint

1. McLaren - 27 points

2. Mercedes - 27 points

3. Red Bull - 18 points

4. Williams - 10 points

5. Aston Martin - 8 points

6. Sauber - 6 points

7. Ferrari - 5 points

8. Alpine - 0 points

9. Racing Bulls - 0 points

10. Haas - 0 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 2 - CHINA (sprint weekend)

Shanghai International Circuit - 21-23 March

ROUND 3 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 4-6 April

ROUND 4 —BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 11-13 April

ROUND 5 - SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 18-20 April

ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint weekend)

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 16-18 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May

ROUND 9 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June

ROUND 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December