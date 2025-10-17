F1 2025 US Grand Prix schedule: When is race and how to watch on TV?
F1 heads to Austin and the Circuit of the Americas for round 19 of the 2025 season
F1 next heads to Austin as the Circuit of the Americas hosts the United States Grand Prix - and the fourth sprint weekend of the 2025 season.
McLaren title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris clashed last time out in Singapore, with the Australian upset after his teammate’s lap one overtake involved contact between the two cars. Norris finished third, a spot ahead of Piastri, and narrowed the deficit in the world championship to 22 points with six rounds to go. McLaren have since stated that Norris faces “repercussions” following the incident.
Max Verstappen finished second in Singapore and is 63 points off Piastri in the title race, while George Russell claimed his second victory of the season in the city-state. The British driver, alongside teammate Kimi Antonelli, extended his contract with Mercedes on Wednesday.
As for Ferrari, it was another difficult weekend in Singapore as Lewis Hamilton still searches for his first podium of the season. Charles Leclerc won last year’s race in Austin, as the Scuderia claimed a one-two finish.
When is the United States Grand Prix?
All times BST
Friday 17 October
- Sprint qualifying: 10:30pm
Saturday 18 October
- Sprint race: 6pm
- Qualifying: 10pm
Sunday 19 October
- Race: 8pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The United States Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 6:30pm (BST).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Austin on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the US Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
F1 driver standings
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 336 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 314 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 273 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 237 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 173 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 127 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 88 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 70 points
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 34 points
12. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 32 points
13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points
15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points
16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 20 points
18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points
19. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 18 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 650 points (champions)
2. Mercedes - 325 points
3. Ferrari - 300 points
4. Red Bull - 290 points
5. Williams - 102 points
6. Racing Bulls - 72 points
7. Aston Martin - 66 points
8. Sauber - 55 points
9. Haas - 46 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
