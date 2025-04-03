Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

F1 returns to Japan next as Suzuka hosts the Japanese Grand Prix and round three of the 2025 F1 season.

Oscar Piastri won the last race in China, as he looks to take the title fight to McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who has an eight-point lead to Max Verstappen in the world championship.

Ferrari will be looking to bounce back after both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the race in China due to two technical infringements.

Yet the biggest story heading into the weekend is home hero Yuki Tsunoda making his debut for Red Bull, after Christian Horner decided to drop Liam Lawson to the junior team following just two races. How will Tsunoda fare in his place?

Follow live coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix with The Independent

When is the Japanese Grand Prix?

All times GMT

Friday 4 April

Free practice 1: 3:30am

3:30am Free practice 2: 7am

Saturday 5 April

Free practice 3: 3:30am

3:30am Qualifying: 7am

Sunday 6 April

Race: 6am

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Japanese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 4:30am (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Suzuka on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Japanese Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Yuki Tsunoda makes his Red Bull debut at the Japanese Grand Prix ( Getty Images )

F1 driver standings

1. Lando Norris – 44 points

2. Max Verstappen – 36 points

3. George Russell – 35 points

4. Oscar Piastri – 34 points

5. Kimi Antonelli – 22 points

6. Alex Albon – 16 points

7. Esteban Ocon – 10 points

8. Lance Stroll – 10 points

9. Lewis Hamilton – 9 points

10. Charles Leclerc – 8 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

12. Ollie Bearman – 4 points

13. Yuki Tsunoda – 3 points

14. Carlos Sainz – 1 point

15. Isack Hadjar – 0 points

16. Pierre Gasly – 0 points

17. Liam Lawson – 0 points

18. Jack Doohan – 0 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 78 points

2. Mercedes - 57 points

3. Red Bull - 36 points

4. Williams - 17 points

5. Ferrari - 17 points

6. Haas - 14 points

7. Aston Martin - 10 points

8. Sauber - 6 points

9. Racing Bulls - 3 points

10. Alpine - 0 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 3 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 4-6 April

ROUND 4 —BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 11-13 April

ROUND 5 - SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 18-20 April

ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint weekend)

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 16-18 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May

ROUND 9 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June

ROUND 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December