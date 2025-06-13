Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

F1 Canadian GP LIVE: Practice schedule and start time as Lewis Hamilton eyes strong start

Follow live F1 updates from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as the drivers get to grips with the Montreal street circuit

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 13 June 2025 12:37 BST
Comments
Lewis Hamilton defends Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur ahead of Canadian GP

F1 next heads to a fan-favourite venue in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix and round 10 of the 2025 season.

Oscar Piastri extended his championship lead with victory in Barcelona last time out, finishing ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris. The gap at the top of the standings is 10 points.

Yet the Spanish GP ended in controversy with Max Verstappen’s clash with George Russell and his subsequent 10-second time penalty. The Dutchman is now just one penalty point away from a race ban, and will have to keep it clean for the next two races.

Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a major improvement after a difficult race in Spain, though his teammate Charles Leclerc did finish on the podium for the second consecutive race.

Follow live updates of the Canadian GP with The Independent

Here are the driver standings heading into Canada!

A 10-point lead for Oscar Piastri at the top...

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 186 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 176 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 137 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 111 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 94 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 71 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 48 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 20 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 16 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points

13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

16. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

17. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 4 points

18. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 2 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 0 points

20. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

Kieran Jackson13 June 2025 17:41

Start times in Canada this weekend:

All times BST

Friday 13 June

  • Free practice 1: 6:30pm
  • Free practice 2: 10pm

Saturday 14 June

  • Free practice 3: 5:30pm
  • Qualifying: 9pm

Sunday 15 June

  • Race: 7pm
Kieran Jackson13 June 2025 17:35

F1 Canadian GP!

F1 next heads to a fan-favourite venue in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix and round 10 of the 2025 season.

Oscar Piastri extended his championship lead with victory in Barcelona last time out, finishing ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris. The gap at the top of the standings is 10 points.

Yet the Spanish GP ended in controversy with Max Verstappen’s clash with George Russell and his subsequent 10-second time penalty. The Dutchman is now just one penalty point away from a race ban, and will have to keep it clean for the next two races.

Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a major improvement after a difficult race in Spain, though his teammate Charles Leclerc did finish on the podium for the second consecutive race.

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson13 June 2025 17:33

