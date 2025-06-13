F1 Canadian GP LIVE: Practice schedule and start time as Lewis Hamilton eyes strong start
Follow live F1 updates from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as the drivers get to grips with the Montreal street circuit
F1 next heads to a fan-favourite venue in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix and round 10 of the 2025 season.
Oscar Piastri extended his championship lead with victory in Barcelona last time out, finishing ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris. The gap at the top of the standings is 10 points.
Yet the Spanish GP ended in controversy with Max Verstappen’s clash with George Russell and his subsequent 10-second time penalty. The Dutchman is now just one penalty point away from a race ban, and will have to keep it clean for the next two races.
Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a major improvement after a difficult race in Spain, though his teammate Charles Leclerc did finish on the podium for the second consecutive race.
Follow live updates of the Canadian GP with The Independent
Here are the driver standings heading into Canada!
A 10-point lead for Oscar Piastri at the top...
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 186 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 137 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 111 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 94 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 48 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 20 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 16 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points
13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points
15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
16. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points
18. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 2 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 0 points
20. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
Start times in Canada this weekend:
All times BST
Friday 13 June
- Free practice 1: 6:30pm
- Free practice 2: 10pm
Saturday 14 June
- Free practice 3: 5:30pm
- Qualifying: 9pm
Sunday 15 June
- Race: 7pm
F1 Canadian GP!
