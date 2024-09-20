F1 2024 schedule: Race calendar for record-setting season
Record number of races on the F1 calendar this year as Singapore hosts night race ahead of final stretch
The 2024 F1 season started in March in Bahrain.
Red Bull have continued to be the dominant force but so far 2024 has shown to be much more competitive and open at the front-end of the grid.
The likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren have had some success in reeling in runaway 2023 champions Red Bull this year?
There will also be a record amount of races this year. With China and Imola returning to the schedule after their cancellations last year, there will be 24 race weekends running from February to December.
Here is the calendar for the 2024 F1 season:
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 29 February - 2 March
ROUND 2 - SAUDI ARABIA
Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 7-9 March
ROUND 3 - AUSTRALIA
Albert Park, Melbourne - 22-24 March
ROUND 4 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 5-7 April
ROUND 5 - CHINA (sprint race)
Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April
ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May
ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 17-19 May
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June
ROUND 10 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July
ROUND 13 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
What are the driver line-ups for 2024?
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
FERRARI
Carlos Sainz
Charles Leclerc
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
ALPINE
Esteban Ocon
Pierre Gasly
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Logan Sargeant
RB
Yuki Tsunoda
Daniel Ricciardo
STAKE
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
HAAS
Kevin Magnussen
Nico Hulkenberg
