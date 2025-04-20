Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

F1 Saudi Arabia GP LIVE: Race start time and schedule with Lando Norris eyeing quick start after crash

Follow all the build-up with Norris starting in 10th and Max Verstappen on pole ahead of Oscar Piastri

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 20 April 2025 09:23 EDT
Comments
Saudi Arabia Grand Prix F1 Preview

Lando Norris crashed out of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen claimed a brilliant pole position.

The championship leader branded himself a “f*****g idiot” on the radio after hitting the kerbs at turns four and five and crashing into the wall during his first run in Q3.

His session was over and Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and George Russell were left to slug it out for pole, with the Dutchman banishing pre-race talk over his future with another scintillating qualifying performance.

Russell will line up third for Mercedes after another fine display, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton’s disappointing qualifying form continued as he could manage only seventh.

Live stream link

Follow the Saudi Arabian GP with The Independent

When is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Time BST

Sunday 20 April

  • Race: 6pm
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson19 April 2025 20:22

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff:

On McLaren being at the top: “Things can swing, you are talking about a few tenths, you can catch them.”

On Russell: “He’s going a top job. He’s such a stoic person, people talked about Lewis and Max, now you can see how he’s delivering. He’s performing in that car to the maximum. He’s getting better, better and better.”

On Antonelli: “It’s important to tackle it actively, he’s learning. I don’t want him to take any risks in the high speed.”

On potential of signing Verstappen: “I wouldn't say that, I don't flirt if I'm happy in the relationship in a professional way. I am super happy with the line-up we have, Max is at Red Bull, we haven't had a conversation."

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson20 April 2025 14:19

Lewis Hamilton admits he’s finding Ferrari F1 car ‘very difficult’ after another poor qualifying

Lewis Hamilton admits he’s finding it “very difficult” to bond with the Ferrari F1 car after another difficult qualifying session in Saudi Arabia.

Hamilton has been short of speed all weekend at the high-speed Jeddah street circuit and only narrowly managed to make the top-10 shootout in qualifying.

“It was challenging as always, qualifying for me,” Hamilton reflected afterwards. The 40-year-old has not qualified in the top three so far in 2025, aside from his sprint race win in China.

Full quotes below:

Hamilton finding Ferrari F1 car ‘very difficult’ after another poor qualifying

The Ferrari driver was not in the running for pole and only qualified seventh-fastest in Jeddah
Kieran Jackson20 April 2025 14:00

WATCH: Lando Norris reacts after crash in qualifying

Kieran Jackson20 April 2025 13:02

FULL STARTING GRID:

1. Max Verstappen

2. Oscar Piastri

3. George Russell

4. Charles Leclerc

5. Kimi Antonelli

6. Carlos Sainz

7. Lewis Hamilton

8. Yuki Tsunoda

9. Pierre Gasly

10. Lando Norris

11. Alex Albon

12. Liam Lawson

13. Fernando Alonso

14. Isack Hadjar

15. Ollie Bearman

16. Lance Stroll

17. Jack Doohan

18. Nico Hulkenberg

19. Esteban Ocon

20. Gabriel Bortoleto

Kieran Jackson20 April 2025 13:01

Aston Martin ‘set to offer £226m for reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen’

Aston Martin are reportedly set to offer Max Verstappen £226m over three years in an attempt to persuade the Red Bull driver to switch teams next year.

Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen, who has a contract worth £50m-a-year at Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, is being heavily linked with Aston and Mercedes given Red Bull’s recent downturn in form and new regulations being enforced in 2026.

Aston have also recently recruited former Red Bull designer Adrian Newey, who is fully focused on next year’s car. Newey designed all four of Verstappen’s championship-winning cars at Red Bull.

Full story below:

Aston Martin ‘set to offer £226m for reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen’

Verstappen would reunite with star F1 designer Adrian Newey if he moved to Aston for 2026 and beyond
Kieran Jackson20 April 2025 12:02

F1 driver standings after four races

1. Lando Norris – 77 points

2. Oscar Piastri – 74 points

3. Max Verstappen – 69 points

4. George Russell – 63 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 35 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 30 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 25 points

8. Alex Albon – 18 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 10 points

11. Pierre Gasly – 6 points

12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

13. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

14. Isack Hadjar – 4 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda – 5 points

16. Carlos Sainz – 1 point

17. Liam Lawson – 0 points

18. Jack Doohan – 0 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

Kieran Jackson20 April 2025 11:04

George Russell on prospect of Mercedes signing Max Verstappen:

“Why wouldn’t they want to sign Max? It’s totally understandable,” Russell said.

“He’s the best at the moment. He’s a four-time world champion. That’s not anything against me or Kimi. There’s two drivers for every team and he is one person.

“So that doesn’t concern me one bit because the performance is my currency and right now I think I am performing as good as anyone on this grid.”

(REUTERS)
Kieran Jackson20 April 2025 10:01

PREVIEW: How Saudi Arabia has sights set on F1 summit with $480m ‘Rainbow Road’ Qiddiya track

Initial glances at the future of Formula One in Saudi Arabia look like something out of another galaxy.

In fact, fans online have likened the renderings of Qiddiya Speed Park, due for completion in 2027 at a cost of $480m (£360m), to Rainbow Road in the video game Mario Kart. And with a 70m incline at turn one, nicknamed “The Blade”, it’s not actually as outlandish a comparison as it might seem.

How Saudi Arabia has sights set on F1 summit with ‘Rainbow Road’ Qiddiya track

F1 returns to Jeddah for the fifth Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend, but the fastest street circuit in the world will soon be overshadowed by a futuristic track outside the capital city, Riyadh
Kieran Jackson20 April 2025 09:02

Max Verstappen responds to Red Bull F1 exit speculation: ‘A lot of people are talking’

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko poured fuel on the fire when he stated post-Bahrain that the team has “great concern” over Verstappen’s future, given their current struggles.

“I don’t know, to be honest,” Verstappen said, in Thursday’s press conference at the Saudi Arabian GP, when asked why Marko made those comments.

“I just keep working, trying to improve the car. Naturally, Bahrain was not a great weekend for us. I think we were all pretty disappointed with that.

“We keep trying to come up with new ideas to try on the car, the competition is tough, that’s how i go about my weeks. Just trying to improve my situation.

Verstappen’s future is back in the headlines (David Davies/PA)
Verstappen’s future is back in the headlines (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Kieran Jackson20 April 2025 08:04

