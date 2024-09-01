✕ Close Max Verstappen hits out at Red Bull car at Dutch Grand Prix: 'I couldn't do anything'

Lando Norris continued his bid for world championship glory by taking a brilliant pole position at the Italian Grand Prix – as his rival Max Verstappen could manage only seventh.

Six days after his emphatic win in the Netherlands, Norris took top spot at Monza’s ‘Temple of Speed’ with team-mate Oscar Piastri second as McLaren locked out the front row.

An unusually-ragged Verstappen labelled his Red Bull “shocking” as he finished almost seven tenths adrift.

George Russell qualified third for Mercedes with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fourth and fifth respectively for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton, fastest in two of the three practice sessions, was only sixth.

