F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Race schedule, start time and updates as Lando Norris starts on pole in Monza
Norris leads a McLaren one-two at front of the grid as Max Verstappen starts down the order
Lando Norris continued his bid for world championship glory by taking a brilliant pole position at the Italian Grand Prix – as his rival Max Verstappen could manage only seventh.
Six days after his emphatic win in the Netherlands, Norris took top spot at Monza’s ‘Temple of Speed’ with team-mate Oscar Piastri second as McLaren locked out the front row.
An unusually-ragged Verstappen labelled his Red Bull “shocking” as he finished almost seven tenths adrift.
George Russell qualified third for Mercedes with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fourth and fifth respectively for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton, fastest in two of the three practice sessions, was only sixth.
What time is the Italian Grand Prix?
Sunday 1 September
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Italian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).
You can watch highlights on free-to-air Channel 4 at 5:30pm (BST) on Saturday evening for qualifying and 5:30pm on Sunday evening for the race.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Monza on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of round 16 of the 2024 F1 season - the Italian Grand Prix at Monza!
Lando Norris starts on pole with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri alongside him - championship leader Max Verstappen is down in seventh!
Lewis Hamilton ‘furious’ over missed chance to grab Italian GP pole
An “absolutely furious” Lewis Hamilton described his performance in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix as “completely unacceptable”.
Hamilton, fastest in two of the three practice sessions this weekend, believed he was a contender for pole position at Monza but said he only had himself to blame after limping to sixth.
“I am furious, furious, absolutely furious,” said Hamilton. “I was expecting to do a better job than I did. I could have been on pole or at least on the front row but I just didn’t do the job.
George Russell qualified third and now leads his Mercedes team-mate 12-4 in qualifying this season
Norris is 70 points behind Verstappen with nine rounds and 254 points still to play for this season
“Another pole which is amazing, to have two cars first and second with a tight field is a bit of a surprise but a nice one.
“It hurts me to say the second run was not a nice lap, but very very happy. It’s so close, a lot of quick drivers and quick cars. A lot of unknown things going into the race, plenty of question marks and excitement.”
“Little bit better than I expected, not too far behind the McLarens, super happy with third!
“It’s going to be a tight battle, so exciting for F1 - we’ve been waiting for this competition. Some nice pizza tonight to fuel me up.”
Good lap but not quite enough in the second lap, said that too many times this season. It will be a pretty exciting race, it’s a tight field at the front.”
