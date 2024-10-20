✕ Close Kamala Harris reveals F1 passion and names her favourite driver

Lando Norris saw off rival Max Verstappen to take pole position for the US Grand Prix and boost his F1 championship dream.

Verstappen claimed his first win in nearly four months when he led every lap of the sprint race at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas earlier on Saturday to extend his title advantage from 52 to 54 points.

Norris finished third – after he was passed by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on the final lap – but he bounced back in qualifying to take spot, beating Verstappen by just 0.031 seconds.

Norris set the early pace in the shootout for pole, and then lucked-in when George Russell crashed out in his Mercedes at the penultimate corner.

