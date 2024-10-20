Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
Climate
TV

Live

F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Race start time today and updates as Lando Norris starts on pole

F1 live updates from the Circuit of the Americas as Norris starts from the front ahead of Max Verstappen

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 20 October 2024 14:38 EDT
Comments
Kamala Harris reveals F1 passion and names her favourite driver

Lando Norris saw off rival Max Verstappen to take pole position for the US Grand Prix and boost his F1 championship dream.

Verstappen claimed his first win in nearly four months when he led every lap of the sprint race at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas earlier on Saturday to extend his title advantage from 52 to 54 points.

Norris finished third – after he was passed by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on the final lap – but he bounced back in qualifying to take spot, beating Verstappen by just 0.031 seconds.

Norris set the early pace in the shootout for pole, and then lucked-in when George Russell crashed out in his Mercedes at the penultimate corner.

Follow live updates from the United States Grand Prix with The Independent

What time is the US Grand Prix?

Time BST

Sunday 20 October

  • Race: 8pm (2pm local)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson20 October 2024 00:56

Fernando Alonso, speaking on the grid:

“A little bit of combination of things, yellow flags. All in all we start seventh, but we’re not the seventh-fastest so it will be a tough race.”

Kieran Jackson20 October 2024 19:37

F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: McLaren’s Lando Norris, ahead of today’s race...

“Strategy and tyre management is going to be a big thing today. In some ways drive quicker but in a better way for the tyres.

“We’ve prepared well, yesterday’s race was not bad but just not as good as the Ferraris. I’ve gone through my data, we’ve reviewed things. We have pit stops and things like that to use for our advantage.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson20 October 2024 19:33

Driver Standings ahead of the US Grand Prix:

The gap between the top two is now 54 points...

1. Max Verstappen - 339 points

2. Lando Norris - 285 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 250 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 237 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 197 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 177 points

7. George Russell - 159 points

8. Sergio Perez - 144 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 25 points

11. Lance Stroll - 24 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Alex Albon - 12 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

15. Kevin Magnussen - 8 points

16. Pierre Gasly - 8 points

17. Ollie Bearman - 7 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points

20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Kieran Jackson20 October 2024 19:30

Martin Brundle on McLaren’s team orders squabble:

“Rubens Barichello and Felipe Massa got put into a No 2 position which psychologically they never recovered from, you don’t want to do that Oscar Piastri.

They’re in between a rock and a hard place, but they have left points out there on the table.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson20 October 2024 19:22

Constructors’ Championship ahead of US Grand Prix:

1. McLaren - 522 points

2. Red Bull - 483 points

3. Ferrari - 453 points

4. Mercedes - 336 points

5. Aston Martin - 86 points

6. RB - 34 points

7. Haas - 34 points

8. Williams - 16 points

9. Alpine - 13 points

10. Sauber - 0 points

Kieran Jackson20 October 2024 19:15

US GP PREVIEW: How Donald Trump and Kamala Harris revealed F1’s true value as US presidential race nears finish line

For a sport which struggled for the best part of 70 years to find a home across the Atlantic, Formula One’s presence in the United States has reached unprecedented heights this year. And that’s not just a nod to the three US races, in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas, nor to the boom in popularity stateside – a result of Liberty Media’s 2017 takeover and Netflix’s Drive to Survive fever.

Rather it has been, ahead of the highly charged US presidential election on 5 November, the surprising arena for the two nominees to appear, promote and present themselves in a unique and increasingly attractive way to the electorate.

Full piece below:

How Trump and Harris revealed F1’s true value amid US presidential race

As F1 returns this weekend at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, both presidential nominees have used the sport to promote themselves ahead of election day – but what does it actually mean? Kieran Jackson takes a look

Kieran Jackson20 October 2024 19:08

CONFIRMED: Lewis Hamilton will NOT start from the pit-lane

His Mercedes teammate does but Hamilton will start on the grid, in 17th place.

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson20 October 2024 18:56

A reminder of the starting grid for the US Grand Prix:

1. Lando Norris

2. Max Verstappen

3. Carlos Sainz

4. Charles Leclerc

5. Oscar Piastri

6. Pierre Gasly

7. Fernando Alonso

8. Kevin Magnussen

9. Sergio Perez

10. Yuki Tsunoda

11. Nico Hulkenberg

12. Esteban Ocon

13. Lance Stroll

14. Alex Albon

15. Franco Colapinto

16. Valtteri Bottas

17. Lewis Hamilton

18. Zhou Guanyu

19. Liam Lawson*

Pit lane. George Russell**

*Lawson starts at the back of the grid after taking an engine penalty

**Russell starts in the pit lane after making changes to his car after his crash in qualifying

Kieran Jackson20 October 2024 18:55

F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Drivers Parade in Austin!

Just the 12 world titles between these three...

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson20 October 2024 18:50

