Independent
Trump latest
What time is F1 race at Dutch GP 2025?

F1 heads to Zandvoort after the summer break for round 15 of the 2025 season

Kieran Jackson
Saturday 30 August 2025 09:55 EDT
Comments
Lewis Hamilton labels F1 qualifying in Hungary as 'useless'

F1 returns after the four-week summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, round 15 of the 2025 season.

With 10 races left this season, it is a two-horse race for the drivers’ championship between the two McLaren drivers. Oscar Piastri currently has a nine-point lead over teammate Lando Norris, who won the last race in Hungary after holding off a late challenge from the Australian. Norris also won last year’s grand prix at Zandvoort.

George Russell claimed a podium in Budapest but Max Verstappen had a race to forget, finishing ninth. The reigning world champion will be looking to bounce back in front of his passionate home fans on the North Sea coast.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is seeking a significant improvement in performance, having failed to secure a podium in Ferrari red after the first 14 races of the season. Charles Leclerc also cut a frustrated figure at the last race in Hungary, finishing fourth after starting on pole.

Follow live coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix with The Independent

When is the Dutch Grand Prix?

All times BST

Sunday 31 August

  • Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Dutch Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Zandvoort on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Dutch Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

F1 returns to Zandvoort for round 15 of the 2025 season
F1 returns to Zandvoort for round 15 of the 2025 season (Getty)

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 284 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 275 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 187 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 157 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 139 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 109 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 64 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 54 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points

11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 26 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 26 points

13. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points

16. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points

17. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 14 points

18. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

19. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 8 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 559 points

2. Ferrari - 260 points

3. Mercedes - 236 points

4. Red Bull - 194 points

5. Williams - 70 points

6. Aston Martin - 52 points

7. Sauber - 51 points

8. Racing Bulls - 45 points

9. Haas - 35 points

10. Alpine - 20 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December

