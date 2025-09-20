F1 race start time: Azerbaijan GP 2025 schedule and how to watch
F1 heads to Baku, one of the most unique tracks on the calendar, for round 17 of the 2025 season
F1 returns to the unique streets of Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and round 17 of the 2025 season this weekend.
Oscar Piastri controversially relinquished second place last time out at the Italian Grand Prix, conceding a six-point swing in the title race to Lando Norris. With eight races to go, the Australian now holds a lead of 31 points over his McLaren teammate.
Max Verstappen claimed his third win of the season in Monza with a dominant drive for Red Bull, while Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton came home fourth and sixth respectively.
Piastri won last year’s race in Baku, memorable for a late crash between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez.
When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
All times BST
Sunday 21 September
- Race: Midday
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 10:30am (BST).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Baku on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
F1 driver standings
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 324 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 293 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 230 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 194 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 163 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 117 points
7. Alex Albon (Williams) – 70 points
8. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 66 points
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 38 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points
13. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points
16. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points
17. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points
18. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points
19. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 12 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 617 points
2. Ferrari - 280 points
3. Mercedes - 260 points
4. Red Bull - 239 points
5. Williams - 86 points
6. Aston Martin - 62 points
7. Racing Bulls - 61 points
8. Sauber - 55 points
9. Haas - 44 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
