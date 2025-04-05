F1 Japan GP LIVE: Race start time as Max Verstappen starts on pole ahead of Lando Norris
Follow reaction from Suzuka as Verstappen takes pole away from McLaren at the end of a thrilling qualifying
Max Verstappen produced an incredible lap to stun McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and claim a shock pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.
McLaren have won both races so far this season – one each for Norris and Piastri – and had set the pace by topping all three practice sessions this weekend.
Verstappen’s Red Bull has been off the pace throughout practice, with the four-time world champion saying he was lacking confidence in his car ahead of qualifying. But the Dutchman showed his quality when it mattered to beat Norris by just 0.012 seconds.
Piastri will line up from third on his birthday on Sunday, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton struggled to find pace for Ferrari and will start Sunday’s race from eighth.
George Russell after qualifying fifth:
“It was a real shame, pretty disappointed with P5 as have been feeling good all weekend. Tried something different with the tyres, but it didn’t work. Disappointed, but it could be much worse.
“We’re there or thereabouts in the fight for a podium, not sure with the win. But if changeable conditions come, like in Melbourne, then who knows?”
Oscar Piastri after qualifying P3:
“Car felt good through most of qualifying – the last lap, didn’t quite come together as I wanted but incredibly tight margins, it’s still all to play for tomorrow. A little bit more left on the table… try again tomorrow.
“We’ve got good pace, the others have not been as far away as people think – this morning was pretty tight, it’s not a massive surprise. Max has done a great job to end up on pole, we’ve got a great car for tomorrow.
“Our pace has been good in all conditions.”
NEW STARTING GRID AFTER SAINZ PENALTY:
1. Max Verstappen
2. Lando Norris
3. Oscar Piastri
4. Charles Leclerc
5. George Russell
6. Kimi Antonelli
7. Isack Hadjar
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Alex Albon
10. Ollie Bearman
11. Pierre Gasly
12. Fernando Alonso
13. Liam Lawson
14. Yuki Tsunoda
15. Carlos Sainz*
16. Nico Hulkenberg
17. Gabriel Bortoleto
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Jack Doohan
20. Lance Stroll
*Sainz was given a three-place grid penalty after impeding Lewis Hamilton in qualifying
What time is the Japanese Grand Prix?
Time BST
Sunday 6 April
- Race: 6am
Kimi Antonelli after qualifying P6:
“In FP3, I was lost, I had zero confidence, I was really struggling to improve.
“Qualifying was a good step forward, I had to make such a step it was too big. I need to be more proactive in practice, try and find the limit a bit better.”
Charles Leclerc after qualifying P4:
“For sure, I think the lap was really, really good. Not much I could have done better. We unlocked some performance yesterday, today in quali it started to go away from us a little bit, especially in Q3.
“Overall, the lap I done... I was really happy with it. Still a big gap to McLaren and Red Bull, but as a whole, it’s been positive, I feel a lot more confident with the car.”
NEW: Carlos Sainz receives penalty
Sainz has been given a three-place grid penalty for impeding Lewis Hamilton during qualifying.
Looked a slam-dunk to be fair. It means Sainz drops from 12th to 15th.
Lewis Hamilton after qualifying eighth:
“Not good enough from my side, P8 is not great,” Hamilton said afterwards.
“I was happy to get into Q3, it’s a really tight battle, just didn't get great laps in in Q3.
“Charles did a great lap. I had a lot of understeer and couldn't dial it up for qualifying.”
On the potential for a wet-race, the 40-year-old added: “I’m excited, I love the rain.
“It'll be tricky, if you have a qualifying like that you hope for rain, so hopefully it stays.”
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella on qualifying:
“Hats off to Verstappen, he pulled off a lap which was quite impressive. He is the world champion four times, there’s a reason for that - well done to him.”
