F1 Azerbaijan GP LIVE: Race result after huge late crash between Sainz and Perez
Oscar Piastri claims a famous win after a dramatic ending in Baku with a big collision between Perez and Sainz
Lando Norris recovered from his qualifying disaster by pulling off a late overtake on Max Verstappen to further cut the title lead as Oscar Piastri won a pulsating Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The British driver started from 15th as Verstappen lined up sixth but Norris pulled off a superb drive to make his tyres last before easing past the struggling Dutchman with three laps to go.
Norris finished fourth and took three points out of Verstappen’s title lead, which now stands at 59 points with seven races remaining.
Piastri claimed his second Formula One victory after passing pole-sitter Charles Leclerc with a thrilling move and holding off the Ferrari driver for the rest of the race to take the win. Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz suffered a dramatic late crash as McLaren took over the lead of the constructors’ championship.
Oscar Piastri wins in Baku!
The Australian has claimed his second F1 victory - and it’s the drive of the year from the McLaren driver!
Charles Leclerc takes second, while George Russell claims a surprise podium!
4-10: Norris (fastest lap), Verstappen, Alonso, Albon, Colapinto, Hamilton, Bearman
Ollie Bearman gets one point for Haas! Franco Colapinto with his first points too!
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: HUGE CRASH! (Lap 50/51)
WOW!
Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez have smashed into each other after turn two!
Sainz got ahead of Perez for third at turn one and as Perez looks to get third back after turn two, they collide and they’re both out!
Perez: “What the f***! Is he crazy?!”
Huge drama here! Virtual safety car!
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Carlos Sainz reacts to crash with Perez
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Oscar Piastri talks through race-winning move!
“I think for me it has to be one of the best races I’ve done,” Piastri said.
“It (the overtake) was a high-risk, high-commitment move but that’s what I needed to do to try and win the race because I wasn’t really going to be that keen to finish second. So I had to try.
“If I didn’t take that opportunity then I was never going to have another one I think. I mean credit to Charles. He was incredibly fair.
“I think maybe he thought I was going to sail on into the run-off but I was pleasantly surprised that I actually made the corner.
“The whole 30 laps where I was trying to keep Charles behind was incredibly tough.”
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: No penalties for Sainz-Perez crash
The stewards have deemed it a racing incident.
A fair judgement, me thinks.
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Franco Colapinto after scoring his first F1 points in P8...
“To score my first points in Formula 1 is a fantastic feeling. I’m so proud of this team for what we’ve already been able to achieve together.
“I’m delighted to have points on the board to show for all the hard work and effort we’ve been putting in with it only being my second race. We had good pace today being very close to the Aston. To finish seventh and eighth alongside Alex means we’re now P8 in the Constructors’ Championship which is a good step forward and a motivator for the team.
“We still need to keep learning and improving together as it’s a long season with many races left. I’m looking forward to racing in Singapore for the first time next weekend.”
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: And here’s Checo’s side of the story...
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Carlos Sainz reacts to his crash with Sergio Perez
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: A reminder of the top-10 in Baku...
1. Oscar Piastri
2. Charles Leclerc
3. George Russell
4. Lando Norris (+fastest lap)
5. Max Verstappen
6. Fernando Alonso
7. Alex Albon
8. Franco Colapinto
9. Lewis Hamilton
10. Ollie Bearman
