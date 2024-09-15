Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1726428843

F1 Azerbaijan GP LIVE: Race result after huge late crash between Sainz and Perez

Oscar Piastri claims a famous win after a dramatic ending in Baku with a big collision between Perez and Sainz

Kieran Jackson
Formula One Correspondent
Sunday 15 September 2024 15:34
Comments
Close
Adrian Newey unveiled as Aston Martin's new Managing Technical Partner

Lando Norris recovered from his qualifying disaster by pulling off a late overtake on Max Verstappen to further cut the title lead as Oscar Piastri won a pulsating Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The British driver started from 15th as Verstappen lined up sixth but Norris pulled off a superb drive to make his tyres last before easing past the struggling Dutchman with three laps to go.

Norris finished fourth and took three points out of Verstappen’s title lead, which now stands at 59 points with seven races remaining.

Piastri claimed his second Formula One victory after passing pole-sitter Charles Leclerc with a thrilling move and holding off the Ferrari driver for the rest of the race to take the win. Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz suffered a dramatic late crash as McLaren took over the lead of the constructors’ championship.

Follow live updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with The Independent

Recommended
1726403906

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Oscar Piastri wins in Baku!

The Australian has claimed his second F1 victory - and it’s the drive of the year from the McLaren driver!

Charles Leclerc takes second, while George Russell claims a surprise podium!

4-10: Norris (fastest lap), Verstappen, Alonso, Albon, Colapinto, Hamilton, Bearman

Ollie Bearman gets one point for Haas! Franco Colapinto with his first points too!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson15 September 2024 13:38
1726403744

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: HUGE CRASH! (Lap 50/51)

WOW!

Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez have smashed into each other after turn two!

Sainz got ahead of Perez for third at turn one and as Perez looks to get third back after turn two, they collide and they’re both out!

Perez: “What the f***! Is he crazy?!”

Huge drama here! Virtual safety car!

Kieran Jackson15 September 2024 13:35
1726428843

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Carlos Sainz reacts to crash with Perez

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz reacts to dramatic F1 crash with Sergio 'Checo' Perez
Kieran Jackson15 September 2024 20:34
1726425123

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Oscar Piastri talks through race-winning move!

“I think for me it has to be one of the best races I’ve done,” Piastri said.

“It (the overtake) was a high-risk, high-commitment move but that’s what I needed to do to try and win the race because I wasn’t really going to be that keen to finish second. So I had to try.

“If I didn’t take that opportunity then I was never going to have another one I think. I mean credit to Charles. He was incredibly fair.

“I think maybe he thought I was going to sail on into the run-off but I was pleasantly surprised that I actually made the corner.

“The whole 30 laps where I was trying to keep Charles behind was incredibly tough.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson15 September 2024 19:32
1726420835

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: No penalties for Sainz-Perez crash

The stewards have deemed it a racing incident.

A fair judgement, me thinks.

Kieran Jackson15 September 2024 18:20
1726419303

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Franco Colapinto after scoring his first F1 points in P8...

“To score my first points in Formula 1 is a fantastic feeling. I’m so proud of this team for what we’ve already been able to achieve together.

“I’m delighted to have points on the board to show for all the hard work and effort we’ve been putting in with it only being my second race. We had good pace today being very close to the Aston. To finish seventh and eighth alongside Alex means we’re now P8 in the Constructors’ Championship which is a good step forward and a motivator for the team.

“We still need to keep learning and improving together as it’s a long season with many races left. I’m looking forward to racing in Singapore for the first time next weekend.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson15 September 2024 17:55
1726418343

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: And here’s Checo’s side of the story...

Kieran Jackson15 September 2024 17:39
1726417143

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Carlos Sainz reacts to his crash with Sergio Perez

Kieran Jackson15 September 2024 17:19
1726415883

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: A reminder of the top-10 in Baku...

1. Oscar Piastri

2. Charles Leclerc

3. George Russell

4. Lando Norris (+fastest lap)

5. Max Verstappen

6. Fernando Alonso

7. Alex Albon

8. Franco Colapinto

9. Lewis Hamilton

10. Ollie Bearman

Kieran Jackson15 September 2024 16:58
1726414743

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Oscar Piastri reflects on a memorable day

Kieran Jackson15 September 2024 16:39

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in