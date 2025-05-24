F1 qualifying start time: Monaco GP 2025 schedule and how to watch

F1 heads to the streets of Monte-Carlo next up for round eight of the 2025 season, the Monaco Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen claimed an impressive victory last time out in Imola, overtaking pole-sitter Oscar Piastri at the start and securing his second victory of the season. McLaren’s Lando Norris beat teammate Piastri to second. Yet after seven rounds, Piastri still has a 13-point lead in the world championship.

Lewis Hamilton salvaged a fourth-place finish for Ferrari after a disastrous qualifying in front of the Italian fans, while Charles Leclerc finished sixth. George Russell, who qualified third, endured a race to forget and came home second.

Last year, on the tight twists and turns of Monaco, Leclerc won his home race amid jubilant scenes in the principality. This year, a mandatory two-pit-stop rule should shake things up come raceday.

When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

All times BST

Saturday 24 May

Free practice 3: 11:30am

11:30am Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 25 May

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Monaco Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri – 146 points

2. Lando Norris – 133 points

3. Max Verstappen – 124 points

4. George Russell – 99 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 61 points

6. Lewis Hamilton – 53 points

7. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points

8. Alex Albon – 40 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 14 points

11. Carlos Sainz – 11 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda – 10 points

13. Isack Hadjar – 7 points

14. Pierre Gasly – 7 points

15. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

16. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

17. Liam Lawson – 0 points

18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

19. Jack Doohan – 0 points

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 279 points

2. Mercedes - 147 points

3. Red Bull - 131 points

4. Ferrari - 114 points

5. Williams - 51 points

6. Haas - 20 points

7. Aston Martin - 14 points

8. Racing Bulls - 10 points

9. Alpine - 7 points

10. Sauber - 6 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May

ROUND 9 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June

ROUND 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December