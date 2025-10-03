F1 qualifying start time: Singapore GP 2025 schedule and how to watch
F1 heads to Singapore and the Marina Bay Street Circuit for round 18 of the 2025 season
F1 next heads to Singapore, venue for the original night race, as the Marina Bay Street Circuit hosts the Singapore Grand Prix and round 18 of the 2025 season this weekend.
Oscar Piastri crashed out of the last race in Azerbaijan but McLaren teammate title rival Lando Norris failed to capitalise, finishing seventh. The Australian now has a 25-point lead at the top of the world championship with seven races to go.
Max Verstappen claimed his fourth win of the season, and second on the bounce, with a dominant display in Baku and now the four-time world champion only trails Piastri by 69 points, keeping alive his faint hopes of a fifth successive title.
George Russell overcame illness to finish second last time out, with Carlos Sainz picking up his first Williams podium in third. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both struggled for Ferrari in Baku, with the Briton still chasing his first podium in Scuderia colours this season.
When is the Singapore Grand Prix?
All times BST
Saturday 4 October
- Free practice 3: 10:30am
- Qualifying: 2pm
Sunday 5 October
- Race: 1pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Singapore Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 11:30am (BST).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Singapore on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Singapore Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
F1 driver standings
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 324 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 299 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 255 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 212 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 165 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 121 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 78 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 70 points
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
12. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 31 points
13. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points
14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points
15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points
16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 12 points
18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points
19. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 623 points
2. Mercedes - 290 points
3. Ferrari - 286 points
4. Red Bull - 272 points
5. Williams - 101 points
6. Racing Bulls - 72 points
7. Aston Martin - 62 points
8. Sauber - 55 points
9. Haas - 44 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
