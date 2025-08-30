What time is F1 qualifying at Dutch GP 2025?
F1 heads to Zandvoort after the summer break for round 15 of the 2025 season
F1 returns after the four-week summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, round 15 of the 2025 season.
With 10 races left this season, it is a two-horse race for the drivers’ championship between the two McLaren drivers. Oscar Piastri currently has a nine-point lead over teammate Lando Norris, who won the last race in Hungary after holding off a late challenge from the Australian. Norris also won last year’s grand prix at Zandvoort.
George Russell claimed a podium in Budapest but Max Verstappen had a race to forget, finishing ninth. The reigning world champion will be looking to bounce back in front of his passionate home fans on the North Sea coast.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is seeking a significant improvement in performance, having failed to secure a podium in Ferrari red after the first 14 races of the season. Charles Leclerc also cut a frustrated figure at the last race in Hungary, finishing fourth after starting on pole.
When is the Dutch Grand Prix?
All times BST
Saturday 30 August
- Qualifying: 2pm
Sunday 31 August
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Dutch Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Zandvoort on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Dutch Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
F1 driver standings
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 284 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 275 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 187 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 157 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 139 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 109 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 64 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 54 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points
11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 26 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 26 points
13. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points
16. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points
17. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 14 points
18. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
19. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 8 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 559 points
2. Ferrari - 260 points
3. Mercedes - 236 points
4. Red Bull - 194 points
5. Williams - 70 points
6. Aston Martin - 52 points
7. Sauber - 51 points
8. Racing Bulls - 45 points
9. Haas - 35 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 5-7 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
