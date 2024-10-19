✕ Close Kamala Harris reveals F1 passion and names her favourite driver

Max Verstappen ended his winless run to convert his pole position into victory at Saturday’s sprint race in the United States and extend his championship lead over Lando Norris by two points.

Verstappen led from start to finish to take the chequered flag 3.8 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who moved past Norris on the final lap.

Norris hung on to third, one place ahead of Charles Leclerc. George Russell started second but finished only fifth.

Lewis Hamilton was sixth in the other Mercedes.

Follow live updates from the United States Grand Prix with The Independent