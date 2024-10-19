F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and times as Lando Norris looks to bounce back after sprint
F1 live updates from the Circuit of the Americas after Verstappen claimed victory in the sprint race
Max Verstappen ended his winless run to convert his pole position into victory at Saturday’s sprint race in the United States and extend his championship lead over Lando Norris by two points.
Verstappen led from start to finish to take the chequered flag 3.8 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who moved past Norris on the final lap.
Norris hung on to third, one place ahead of Charles Leclerc. George Russell started second but finished only fifth.
Lewis Hamilton was sixth in the other Mercedes.
Follow live updates from the United States Grand Prix with The Independent
F1 US Grand Prix: Q1 underway!
Here we go then with the first stage of qualifying!
18 minutes and we’ll lose the slowest five drivers from the rest of qualifying...
F1 US Grand Prix: Norris vs Verstappen
Forget the sprint - this is the big one ahead of the grand prix tomorrow!
Can Norris get some revenge on Verstappen?
F1 US Grand Prix: Qualifying coming right up!
We’re under 10 minutes away from qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas!
Can McLaren find some form? How about Ferrari? Can Mercedes bring some pace to the party? Or is it Max Verstappen’s to lose?
Qualifying is right up at 11pm (BST)!
Driver Standings after US GP sprint
The gap between the top two is now 54 points...
1. Max Verstappen - 339 points
2. Lando Norris - 285 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 250 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 237 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 197 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 177 points
7. George Russell - 159 points
8. Sergio Perez - 144 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 25 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 8 points
16. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
17. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
US GP PREVIEW: How Donald Trump and Kamala Harris revealed F1’s true value as US presidential race nears finish line
For a sport which struggled for the best part of 70 years to find a home across the Atlantic, Formula One’s presence in the United States has reached unprecedented heights this year. And that’s not just a nod to the three US races, in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas, nor to the boom in popularity stateside – a result of Liberty Media’s 2017 takeover and Netflix’s Drive to Survive fever.
Rather it has been, ahead of the highly charged US presidential election on 5 November, the surprising arena for the two nominees to appear, promote and present themselves in a unique and increasingly attractive way to the electorate.
Full piece below:
How Trump and Harris revealed F1’s true value amid US presidential race
As F1 returns this weekend at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, both presidential nominees have used the sport to promote themselves ahead of election day – but what does it actually mean? Kieran Jackson takes a look
Sebastian Vettel announces racing return in ‘super team’ alongside axed F1 star
Sebastian Vettel will return to racing next year at the 2025 Race of Champions in Sydney, teaming up with compatriot and friend Mick Schumacher.
Four-time F1 world champion Vettel retired in 2022 after 16 seasons in the sport, where he raced for the likes of Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin.
Yet next March at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, Vettel will form a German ‘super team’ alongside Schumacher – son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher – in the ROC Nations Cup.
More below:
Sebastian Vettel announces racing return in ‘super team’ alongside axed F1 star
The four-time F1 world champion retired in 2022 but will reform a German partnership next March
Christian Horner responds to Zak Brown’s claim that Red Bull ‘bib’ device saga ‘doesn’t stack up’
Asked by Sky F1 why the FIA still wanted to add seals to the bib adjuster, Horner replied: “I think there’s been a bit of moaning from one of our rivals.
“And it’s the FIA’s job to look into these things. It’s on a list of the open-source components, so it’s been publicly available for the last three years. The FIA are happy with it, I think, just to satisfy perhaps some paranoia elsewhere in the paddock.”
“I feel that it’s sometimes to distract from perhaps what’s going on in your own house, then sometimes you try to light a fire somewhere else?”
Constructors’ Championship after US GP sprint
1. McLaren - 522 points
2. Red Bull - 483 points
3. Ferrari - 453 points
4. Mercedes - 336 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. RB - 34 points
7. Haas - 34 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
Lewis Hamilton and F1 are desperate for Africa return – but these obstacles must be overcome
Formula One wants to return. Lewis Hamilton insists F1 cannot continue to ignore it. But after 31 years away, the sport still can’t thrash out a route back into the only viable continent (sorry Antarctica) it fails to race in: Africa.
It was 1993 the last time the “Mother Continent” hosted an F1 grand prix. That was at Kyalami, 20 miles north of Johannesburg, as Williams driver Alain Prost won the 27th version of the South African Grand Prix.
Rather obviously, it is difficult to claim the full veracity of the competition “Formula 1 World Championship” while a record 24-race calendar does not actually include the entire world and its continents.
But F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has made no secret of his desire to add an African race to the schedule, amid an opening set of talks with Rwandan officials last month.
However, is Rwanda the only option? South Africa has come close in recent years, too. And what are the major obstacles? The Independent takes a look at all the potential locations F1 could venture to in Africa.
Lewis Hamilton and F1 are desperate for Africa return – but these obstacles remain
South Africa and Rwanda are the leading African candidates to host a Formula One grand prix in the future
A reminder of the start times for the remainder of the Austin weekend:
All times BST
Saturday 19 October
- Qualifying: 11pm
Sunday 20 October
- Race: 8pm
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments