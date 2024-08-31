F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Practice schedule, updates and times in Monza
Italian teenager Antonelli signs for Mercedes ahead of qualifying at the famous Monza circuit
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
F1 returns to Monza, the home of Ferrari, this weekend as the Italian Grand Prix takes centre stage with plenty of intrigue left in the 2024 season.
Lando Norris cruised to his second ever win in Formula 1 with victory at the Dutch Grand Prix last time out and, in doing so, narrowed the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen to 70 points.
Verstappen had to settle for second at his home race while Charles Leclerc did well to fend off McLaren’s Oscar Piastri to seal the third spot on the podium. Leclerc will be eyeing a strong showing at the Scuderia’s home race, in what will be Carlos Sainz’s last Ferrari appearance in Italy.
Lewis Hamilton can also expect a strong reception ahead of his move next year, while Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli will appear in first practice on Friday for Mercedes ahead of his likely promotion in 2025. Franco Colapinto will also make his debut for Williams after Logan Sargeant’s axing.
Follow live updates from the Italian Grand Prix with The Independent
F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Oscar Piastri quickest early on
The only frontrunner on softs early on, Piastri sets a 1:20:887 up top, 0.063 secs quicker than Max Verstappen on mediums.
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are third and fourth respectively, with Sergio Perez fifth.
Plenty of time for that to change though...
F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: FP3 underway!
Third practice then! And the Sauber of Valtteri Bottas is the first car out on track at Monza...
F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: FP3 at Monza!
We’re about to get underway with the third and final hour of practice in Monza!
The final chance for the drivers and teams to get up to speed with their cars and the track before qualifying this afternoon!
And it’s another belting sunny day just outside Milan!
F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Lewis Hamilton hopes Lando Norris can take F1 title race against Max Verstappen ‘down to the wire’
Lewis Hamilton insists there are “plenty of points to play for” as Lando Norris looks to launch an ambitious title fightback against Max Verstappen.
McLaren’s Norris trails Verstappen by 70 points with nine races left but will be buoyed by his superior speed during his win last Sunday at the Dutch Grand Prix, where the Brit beat the Dutchman by 22.8 seconds.
And seven-time F1 champion Hamilton, who won his first world championship with McLaren in 2008 and was involved in a famous title race with Verstappen in 2021, hopes his compatriot can take it down to the final race in Abu Dhabi on December 8.
“There are a lot of points on the table so it is not impossible,” Hamilton said ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.
Full quotes below:
Hamilton hopes Norris can take F1 title race against Verstappen ‘down to the wire’
McLaren’s Norris trails Red Bull’s Verstappen by 70 points with nine races left but is currently in the superior car
Constructors’ Championship
1. Red Bull - 434 points
2. McLaren - 404 points
3. Ferrari - 370 points
4. Mercedes - 276 points
5. Aston Martin - 74 points
6. RB - 34 points
7. Haas - 27 points
8. Alpine - 11 points
9. Williams - 4 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
Antonelli, Bearman, Doohan: Meet the F1 stars of tomorrow as sport finally bloods young talent
Preview by Kieran Jackson
For Kimi Antonelli, the 18-year-old wonderkid who Mercedes have high hopes will be their version of Max Verstappen, it was the biggest of comedowns at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday. The scene was set, the Autodromo Nazionale Monza glistening in 35C sunshine, as the Italian prospect expected to replace Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows next year took to the track in first practice: his first session in Formula 1.
But after just 10 minutes, Antonelli slid violently off the tarmac, across the gravel and smashed into the tyre barrier at the final corner, Parabolica. Toto Wolff, who has overlooked Carlos Sainz and other experienced drivers in pursuing an early promotion from F2 for the teenager, grimaced in the garage.
Immediately, a learning curve. Welcome to the big boys, Kimi.
Full piece below:
Antonelli, Bearman, Doohan: Meet the F1 stars of tomorrow
F1 will have three rookies in 2025 but Kimi Antonelli’s crash in Monza shows road ahead will be arduous
Driver Standings ahead of Monza:
1. Max Verstappen - 295 points
2. Lando Norris - 225 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 192 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 179 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 172 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 154 points
7. Sergio Perez - 139 points
8. George Russell - 122 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Start times this weekend in Monza:
Saturday 31 August
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 1 September
- Race: 2pm
F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Antonelli reacts...
“It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025,” said Antonelli. “Reaching F1 is a dream I’ve had since I was a small boy.
“I want to thank the team for the support they’ve given me in my career so far and the faith they’ve shown in me. I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity. I will be focused on getting better and delivering the best possible results for the team.
“I’m also really excited to become George’s team-mate. He came through the team’s junior programme just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for. He is super-fast, a multiple grand prix winner, and has already helped me improve as a driver. I am looking forward to learning from him and working together to deliver on track.”
F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Kimi Antonelli replaces Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes F1 in 2025
Teenage superstar Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been announced as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes next season.
The 18-year-old Mercedes junior, who has been racing in Formula 2 for Prema this year, is one of motorsport’s brightest talents and will partner George Russell in 2025 and beyond.
Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton, who won six of his seven titles with the Silver Arrows, will leave Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the season following 12 years with the team.
And Wolff, instead of signing Williams-bound Carlos Sainz and with Max Verstappen staying at Red Bull, has opted to hand Italian youngster Antonelli the chance of a lifetime with a race contract at Mercedes.
Kimi Antonelli replaces Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes F1 in 2025
The teenage prodigy has been handed the chance of a lifetime by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff for next year
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments