Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

F1 Austrian GP live: Qualifying start time as Lando Norris eyes pole position in qualifying

Follow live updates from the Red Bull Ring as the drivers prepare for round 11 of the 2025 season

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 28 June 2025 05:25 EDT
Comments
Norris Admits Error in Collision with McLaren Teammate Piastri

F1 next heads to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix and round 11 of the 2025 season.

Oscar Piastri extended his lead in the world championship last time out in Canada despite a fourth-place finish, with his teammate Lando Norris retiring late on after a collision between the two McLaren drivers. The gap at the top of the standings is 22 points.

George Russell claimed Mercedes’s first victory of 2025 in Montreal, beating arch rival Max Verstappen to first place while Kimi Antonelli picked up his first podium in F1.

It was another troubling weekend for Ferrari, however, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton off the pace. The Scuderia will be eyeing an improvement as F1 returns to Europe this weekend.

Follow live updates of the Austrian Grand Prix with The Independent

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in