F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Max Verstappen stripped of pole position after qualifying with George Russell promoted
Verstappen was stripped of pole, with George Russell promoted, after the FIA announced the world champion had impeded his rival
Mercedes driver George Russell has been promoted to pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was penalised one place for impeding his rival, the FIA has announced.
Verstappen started sixth and finished only eighth in the earlier sprint race won by Oscar Piastri as McLaren edged closer to their first constructors’ title in 26 years.
But the Dutch driver returned to form for qualifying for Sunday’s 57-lap main event by seeing off Mercedes’ George Russell by just 0.055 seconds to take both his and Red Bull’s first pole since Austria exactly five months ago.
However, at 1:06 local time, more than three hours after qualifying ended, it was confirmed that Verstappen had been penalised one place for impeding Russell as both drivers geared up for their final laps.
Lando Norris, who handed team-mate Piastri victory in the sprint race earlier on Saturday – with McLaren securing a one-two finish to move 30 points clear of Ferrari – remains third, 0.252sec back.
BREAKING: Max Verstappen stripped of pole position
Explaining their decision, the stewards said Max Verstappen was “driving unnecessarily slowly considering the circumstances” as he “attempted to cool his tyres” ahead of the lap in which he claimed pole.
Lewis Hamilton admits he is ‘definitely not fast enough anymore’ after latest qualifying setback
Lewis Hamilton believes he is “definitely not fast enough anymore” after enduring another disappointing qualifying performance ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.
In what is Hamilton’s penultimate weekend as a Mercedes driver before his switch to Ferrari, he qualified seventh for the sprint race at the Lusail International Circuit.
He recorded a time 0.399 seconds slower than teammate George Russell, who will start the race in second behind McLaren’s Lando Norris.
Lewis Hamilton says he ‘doesn’t care’ after sprint race
“I don’t have an answer,” he said when asked if they had learned anything to help them in the race.
“At this point. I really don’t care. I just want to get through these next couple of races and do my job, turn up and looking forward to the winter break.
“I woke up this morning, and I think the most important thing is to leave with gratitude. So I’m really, really grateful that I get to do what I love doing, even when there are days that I don’t love it as much, and I’m really, really so lucky to be here amongst all these other amazing athletes.”
Driver Standings ahead of the Qatar GP:
1. Max Verstappen - 404 points (champion)
2. Lando Norris - 347 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 323 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 276 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 264 points
6. George Russell - 223 points
7. Lewis Hamilton - 211 points
8. Sergio Perez - 152 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 37 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 30 points
12. Pierre Gasly - 26 points
13. Lance Stroll - 24 points
14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points
16. Alex Albon - 12 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 4 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
F1 signs new long-term contract with Monza for the Italian Grand Prix
F1 has signed a new long-term contract with Monza, keeping the famous circuit on the calendar until 2031.
The Autodromo Nazionale Monza track, 12 miles north of central Milan, has hosted the Italian Grand Prix every year bar one since the inception of the Formula One world championship in 1950.
REVIEW: The never-ending legacy of Ayrton Senna continues in dynamic Netflix bio-drama
There’s something about sport, and the global fandom the lead protagonists generate, which triggers a propensity to hero-worship. Add to that the lives of fallen heroes, particularly those taken too soon, and the deep-rooted desire to remember and reminisce are intertwined with anniversaries and depictions in modern drama. Whether it be Netflix, Prime or Apple TV, they’re all at it.
Yet as 2024 nears its conclusion, there really can be no doubting the omnipresent legacy Brazilian idol Ayrton Senna left on the world.
Lando Norris after qualifying P3...
“Not a surprise at all. When have they ever been bad all season?
“I think we can (fight for the win). As a qualifying car, we’re a little bit off. But I’m hoping it comes back to us in the race. “
Ferrari ‘really interested’ in signing current F1 driver for 2025 season
Zhou Guanyu says Ferrari are “really interested” in signing him up as a reserve driver for the 2025 season.
Ferrari have already confirmed their driver line-up for next year, with Lewis Hamilton replacing Carlos Sainz as Charles Leclerc’s teammate.
Chinese driver Zhou has been dropped by Sauber for 2025 after three years with the team. Both Zhou and Valtteri Bottas are departing, with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto replacing them.
Max Verstappen stripped of Qatar GP pole as FIA explains verdict
Max Verstappen has been stripped of his pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix to elevate George Russell to top spot on the grid for the penultimate round of the season.
Verstappen looked to have scored his first pole in five months after he edged out Mercedes’ Russell by just 0.055 seconds at the Lusail International Circuit.
However, at 1:06 local time (10:06pm GMT), more than three hours after qualifying ended, it was confirmed that Verstappen had been penalised one place for impeding Russell as both drivers geared up for their final laps.
The sanction promoted Russell, who took a lights-to-flag victory in Las Vegas a week ago, to the front of the grid for Sunday’s 57-lap race.
Max Verstappen stripped of pole position
Explaining their decision, the stewards said Max Verstappen was “driving unnecessarily slowly considering the circumstances” as he “attempted to cool his tyres” ahead of the lap in which he claimed pole.
