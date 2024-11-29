F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Practice and sprint qualifying schedule, start time and updates
F1 live updates from practice at the Lusail International Circuit as Ferrari look to chase down McLaren
F1 next heads to Lusail for the Qatar Grand Prix and the final sprint weekend of the 2024 season.
Max Verstappen secured the drivers’ world championship at the last race in Las Vegas, his fourth in a row, with Lando Norris unable to catch him at the two remaining rounds.
The main battle is now for the constructors’ championship. Leaders McLaren are just 24 points ahead of Ferrari, with Red Bull a further 29 points back.
Verstappen won last year’s race at the Lusail International Circuit, though Oscar Piastri did win the sprint race. This weekend will also be Lewis Hamilton’s penultimate race weekend for Mercedes.
Follow live updates from the Qatar Grand Prix:
Lando Norris responds to Max Verstappen F1 title dig:
Verstappen told sections of the media after the race in Vegas that he would have won the 2024 title “even earlier” in a McLaren – and at “pretty much the same” time in a Ferrari. Red Bull are currently third in the constructors’ championship.
Yet Norris, when asked about Verstappen’s statement in Qatar, sharply rebuked: “He should start doing comedy or something. He can say whatever he wants.
“Of course, I completely disagree, as I would. He’s good, but, yeah, it’s not true.”
What is the state of play in the Constructors’ Championship?
1. McLaren - 608 points
2. Ferrari - 584 points
3. Red Bull Racing - 555 points
4. Mercedes - 425 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Alpine - 49 points
7. Haas - 46 points
8. RB - 46 points
9. Williams - 17 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
What are the start times this weekend in Qatar?
All times GMT
Friday 29 November
- Free practice 1: 1:30pm
- Sprint qualifying: 5:30pm
Saturday 30 November
- Sprint race: 2pm
- Qualifying: 6pm
Sunday 1 December
- Race: 4pm
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Practice and sprint qualifying on Friday!
FP1 starts at 1:30pm (GMT) with sprint qualifying at 5:30pm!
