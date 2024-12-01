F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Race updates and stream as Norris chases down Verstappen after dramatic start
F1 live updates as George Russell loses lead at the start and drops places with Verstappen now in first place
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Mercedes driver George Russell will start on pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was penalised one place for impeding his rival.
Verstappen started sixth and finished only eighth in the Saturday sprint race won by Oscar Piastri as McLaren edged closer to their first constructors’ title in 26 years.
But the Dutch driver returned to form for qualifying for Sunday’s 57-lap main event by seeing off Mercedes’ George Russell by just 0.055 seconds to take both his and Red Bull’s first pole since Austria exactly five months ago.
However, at 1:06 local time, more than three hours after qualifying ended, it was confirmed that Verstappen had been penalised one place for impeding Russell as both drivers geared up for their final laps. Lando Norris, who handed team-mate Piastri victory in the sprint race earlier on Saturday – with McLaren securing a one-two finish to move 30 points clear of Ferrari – remains third.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Lusail on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Safety car! (Lap 36/57)
Finally we have a safety car!
Cue mayhem in the pits.
Hamilton: “Trust me to have this luck!”
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz have punctures! (Lap 35/57)
Ludicrous stuff!
Hamilton and Sainz have punctures, presumably, from the debris on the main straight!
Why on earth was the mirror not cleared?
A lot of the frontrunners pitting now!
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Verstappen’s lead to Norris is 2.3 seconds (Lap 33/57)
This is a tad bizarre.
The wing mirror is still on the straight and Valtteri Bottas has just run over it!
He’s smashed it into pieces!
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Russell stuck behind Alonso (Lap 30/57)
Russell, now in 10th, can’t squeeze past Alonso in ninth.
Meanwhile, there’s a wing-mirror on the main straight - it looks like it flew off Alex Albon’s Williams quite randomly!
VSC incoming?
Verstappen’s lead to Norris is 1.6 seconds at this point.
Top-10: Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Gasly, Alonso, Russell
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: George Russell pits (Lap 24/57)
Mercedes don’t let Piastri get ahead as they pit Russell, but it’s a very slow stop - 7 seconds!
He drops to 11th - when it should have been eighth at worse!
Nightmare for Russell!
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Oscar Piastri right on the tail of George Russell (Lap 23/57)
Closest battle on track is for third, with Piastri within half-a-second of Russell!
Mercedes are struggling for pace compared to McLaren, here.
How long can Russell hold on?!
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Oscar Piastri understeers at the final turn (Lap 17/57)
Chasing George Russell in third with DRS, Piastri goes a tad off track before the home straight - and loses a lot of ground!
Other than that, no movement in the pit-lane for the top-10 - as Norris sets the fastest lap and cuts the gap to Verstappen to 1.7 secs.
Top-10: Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Magnussen, Gasly
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Lewis Hamilton receives a penalty (Lap 14/57)
Five-second penalty for the seven-time champion for that false start!
He’ll have to serve that at his first pit stop.
At the front, Verstappen’s lead has extended to two seconds to Norris.
Top-10: Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Magnussen, Gasly
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Verstappen has a healthy lead (Lap 8/57)
Max Verstappen’s gap is 1.7 seconds to Lando Norris, who has a 1.2-second gap to George Russell.
Lewis Hamilton has been noted for a false start by the stewards, too.
Further back, Lance Stroll has retired from the race.
Top-10: Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Magnussen
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Oscar Piastri up to P4! (Lap 5/57)
Leclerc loses fourth at the restart, with Verstappen also keeping first quite comfortable after a smooth restart!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments