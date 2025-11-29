F1 qualifying Qatar GP live: Oscar Piastri snatches pole after Lando Norris mistake
Follow live F1 updates at the Lusail International Circuit as the title contenders target top spot in qualifying
Oscar Piastri took two points out of Lando Norris' F1 world championship lead after he won the sprint race in Qatar.
Piastri converted his pole position into a comfortable victory under the thousands of bulbs that light up the Lusail International Circuit to reduce Norris' advantage at the top to 22 points with 50 to play for.
Norris finished third, while Max Verstappen made up two places after overtaking Fernando Alonso and Red Bull teammate Yuki Tsunoda on the first lap of the 19-lap dash to take the chequered flag in fourth. However, the Red Bull driver now trails Norris by 25 points. George Russell started and ended the 19-lap dash to the chequered flag in second.
Norris will be crowned champion if he outscores Piastri by four points, and finishes ahead of Verstappen in any position, in Sunday's main event.
Lando Norris on P2 in qualifying:
On late error: “I got a bit of understeer and was going off so had to abort. Oscar did a great lap, nothing to complain about, still P2 for tomorrow.
“The first couple of laps… there’s always opportunities but after that, it’ll be pretty straightforward.
“Tonight we’ll review some things – we’re in a good position, much happier today than yesterday. It’s a long race tomorrow.”
Oscar Piastri, after clinching pole:
“Everything felt great all weekend, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Q3 was really good on the new [tyres], really happy.
On race: “Pretty tough, with 2 stops as well, we’ll be pushing pretty hard, it’ll be a tough race. It’s an insane amount of G-force around here.”
On title - win or bust? “Pretty much. Try to do more of the same from the sprint - we’ll see what we can do.”
Top-10 in Qatar GP qualifying
1. Oscar Piastri - McLaren
2. Lando Norris - McLaren
3. Max Verstappen - Red Bull
4. George Russell - Mercedes
5. Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
6. Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
7. Carlos Sainz - Williams
8. Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin
9. Pierre Gasly - Alpine
10. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
Oscar Piastri:
“Let’s go baby, good session everyone - that was mega!“
Meanwhile, Lando Norris looks far from happy in the pit-lane...
Oscar Piastri on pole in Qatar!
WOW! Oscar Piastri gets it done by 0.108 seconds - and Lando Norris screwed up his lap and couldn’t get back round to set another one!
He does get second though.
Verstappen P3; Russell P4. That is a tasty top-three.
5-10: Antonelli, Hadjar, Sain, ALonso, Gasly, Leclerc
Russell out first
Russell the first driver out on track, followed by Norris - with Piastri and Verstappen much later.
Will we have a late twist?!
Q3 back underway
Big moments now then - can Norris hold on to pole?!
Or can Piastri and Verstappen find some much-needed time...
5:00 to go in Q3...
Brief red flag
Due to a bit of gravel and plastic on track, we have a brief red flag with 5:27 left in Q3.
Nobody expected.
Can Piastri, Russell or Verstappen beat Norris here?!
Lando Norris on provisional pole!
A barnstormer of a first lap from Lando Norris - he’s quicker than second-placed Oscar Piastri by 0.035 seconds!
And, crucially, George Russell is third ahead of Max Verstappen - and the Red Bull is four-tenths down on Norris.
It’s very much advantage McLaren.
5-10: Hadjar, Antonelli, Alonso, Sainz, Gasly, Leclerc
Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc had a massive double spin - but kept it out of the gravel. However, he did not set a lap.
