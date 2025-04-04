F1 Japan GP LIVE: Practice updates as Yuki Tsunoda makes Red Bull debut at Suzuka
Follow all the latest updates from Suzuka with Tsunoda now partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull
F1 returns to Japan next as Suzuka hosts the Japanese Grand Prix and round three of the 2025 F1 season.
Oscar Piastri won the last race in China, as he looks to take the title fight to McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who has an eight-point lead to Max Verstappen in the world championship.
Ferrari will be looking to bounce back after both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the race in China due to two technical infringements.
Yet the biggest story heading into the weekend is home hero Yuki Tsunoda making his debut for Red Bull, after Christian Horner decided to drop Liam Lawson to the junior team following just two races. How will Tsunoda fare in his place?
What are the timings in Suzuka this weekend?
All times BST
Friday 4 April
- Free practice 2: 7am
Saturday 5 April
- Free practice 3: 3:30am
- Qualifying: 7am
Sunday 6 April
- Race: 6am
EXCLUSIVE: Yuki Tsunoda on F1 change which kept Red Bull dream alive
It was the straw which broke the camel’s back for Yuki Tsunoda in Formula One: a final unleashing of road rage, with sparks flying on the asphalt and over the airwaves.
Disgruntled over a late-race position swap at last year’s season-opener in Bahrain, Tsunoda was eager to vent his exasperation after the race concluded. As cars trundled aimlessly back to the pits, Tsunoda divebombed his teammate Daniel Ricciardo before swerving erratically – and dangerously – towards the second RB car. “Yeah thanks guys,” Tsunoda ranted, sarcastically, over team radio. “I appreciate it.”
Ricciardo, generally not one to lose his cool, momentarily did: “What the f*** is wrong? I’ll save it... f***ing helmet.”
It is the instance of immaturity Tsunoda himself brings up, at the end of a 15-minute conversation with The Independent, which flicked a switch in his mind: the fiery blow-ups could not continue.
Yuki Tsunoda: ‘I had to change after Ricciardo rant – otherwise I wouldn’t be in F1’
Lewis Hamilton dismissed claims he has 'lost faith' in Ferrari as 'complete nonsense'
“I saw something asking whether I was losing faith in the team which is complete rubbish,” Hamilton said in Japan.
“I have absolute 100 per cent faith in this team.”
Full quotes below:
Lewis Hamilton slams claim he’s ‘lost faith’ in Ferrari as ‘complete rubbish’
F1 driver standings after two races:
1. Lando Norris – 44 points
2. Max Verstappen – 36 points
3. George Russell – 35 points
4. Oscar Piastri – 34 points
5. Kimi Antonelli – 22 points
6. Alex Albon – 16 points
7. Esteban Ocon – 10 points
8. Lance Stroll – 10 points
9. Lewis Hamilton – 9 points
10. Charles Leclerc – 8 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
12. Ollie Bearman – 4 points
13. Yuki Tsunoda – 3 points
14. Carlos Sainz – 1 point
15. Isack Hadjar – 0 points
16. Pierre Gasly – 0 points
17. Liam Lawson – 0 points
18. Jack Doohan – 0 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
How can you watch Japan GP online and on TV?
The Japanese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 4:30am (GMT).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Suzuka on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Carlos Sainz on trying to find results at Williams:
“We’re working in changing my driving style for this kind of circuit and asphalt. And changing the car as well, to adapt it in my direction and paying attention to what worked in Bahrain.
“With these experiences and theories, we’ll face Suzuka with excitement and motivation to see if we can take that step forward.”
Lando Norris states McLaren are only F1 team that currently have ‘two good drivers’
“We are not that far ahead but I think it’s because we literally are the only team that has two good drivers at the minute,” Norris said in Japan.
“That’s the big difference, you know, if one of us was doing a lot worse, or one of us was not as strong…
“I think just the fact we have two good drivers is obviously making the biggest difference.”
