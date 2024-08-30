Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1725012883

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Practice schedule, start time and updates at Monza

Lewis Hamilton takes to the track alongside Kimi Antonelli, who replaces George Russell in FP1

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 30 August 2024 06:14
F1 returns to Monza, the home of Ferrari, this weekend as the Italian Grand Prix takes centre stage with plenty of intrigue left in the 2024 season.

Lando Norris cruised to his second ever win in Formula 1 with victory at the Dutch Grand Prix last time out and, in doing so, narrowed the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen to 70 points.

Verstappen had to settle for second at his home race while Charles Leclerc did well to fend off McLaren’s Oscar Piastri to seal the third spot on the podium. Leclerc will be eyeing a strong showing at the Scuderia’s home race, in what will be Carlos Sainz’s last Ferrari appearance in Italy.

Lewis Hamilton can also expect a strong reception ahead of his move next year, while Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli will appear in first practice on Friday for Mercedes ahead of his likely promotion in 2025. Franco Colapinto will also make his debut for Williams after Logan Sargeant’s axing.

Follow live updates from the Italian Grand Prix with The Independent

1725012647

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Here are the Driver Standings heading into the Monza weekend...

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 295 points

2. Lando Norris - 225 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 192 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 179 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 172 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 154 points

7. Sergio Perez - 139 points

8. George Russell - 122 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points

10. Lance Stroll - 24 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points

15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points

17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

18. Alex Albon - 4 points

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Kieran Jackson30 August 2024 11:10
1725012347

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Lewis Hamilton hopes Lando Norris can take F1 title race against Max Verstappen ‘down to the wire’

Lewis Hamilton insists there are “plenty of points to play for” as Lando Norris looks to launch an ambitious title fightback against Max Verstappen.

McLaren’s Norris trails Verstappen by 70 points with nine races left but will be buoyed by his superior speed during his win last Sunday at the Dutch Grand Prix, where the Brit beat the Dutchman by 22.8 seconds.

And seven-time F1 champion Hamilton, who won his first world championship with McLaren in 2008 and was involved in a famous title race with Verstappen in 2021, hopes his compatriot can take it down to the final race in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

“There are a lot of points on the table so it is not impossible,” Hamilton said ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Full quotes below:

Hamilton hopes Norris can take F1 title race against Verstappen ‘down to the wire’

McLaren’s Norris trails Red Bull’s Verstappen by 70 points with nine races left but is currently in the superior car

Kieran Jackson30 August 2024 11:05
1725012107

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Start times at Monza...

All times BST

Friday 30 August

  • Free practice 1: 12:30pm
  • Free practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 31 August

  • Free practice 3: 11:30am
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 1 September

  • Race: 2pm
Kieran Jackson30 August 2024 11:01
1725011987

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Practice!

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Italian Grand Prix from Monza!

It promises to be an intriguing weekend at what has become known as Ferrari’s home race! Lando Norris is the favourite after his stunning win over Max Verstappen in Zandvoort last week, but both the Scuderia and Mercedes will be looking to make a statement too in round 16 of the 2024 season.

On Friday, 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli takes to the track in an F1 grand prix weekend for the first time as he replaces George Russell in FP1!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson30 August 2024 10:59

