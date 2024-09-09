F1 2024 race schedule: Start time and how to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



F1 returns after a one-week break this weekend as Baku hosts the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and round 17 of the 2024 season.

Charles Leclerc secured a famous victory for Ferrari at Monza last time out, ahead of the quick McLaren pairing of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

British driver Norris now trails Max Verstappen - who could only finish sixth in Italy - by 62 points in the world championship with eight races to go.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez won the last race in Baku last April, while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be eyeing a return to form as well on the popular street circuit by the Caspian Sea.

See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:

When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

All times BST

Friday 13 September

Free practice 1: 10:30am

10:30am Free practice 2: 2pm

Saturday 14 September

Free practice 3 : 9:30am

: 9:30am Qualifying: 1pm

Sunday 15 September

Race: 12pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 10:30am (BST).

You can watch highlights on free-to-air Channel 4 at 7:30pm (BST) on Saturday evening for qualifying and 4:30pm on Sunday evening for the race.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Baku on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 303 points

2. Lando Norris - 241 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 217 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 197 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 164 points

7. Sergio Perez - 143 points

8. George Russell - 128 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points

10. Lance Stroll - 24 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points

15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points

17. Alex Albon - 6 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21. Franco Colapinto - 0 points

22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. Red Bull - 446 points

2. McLaren - 438 points

3. Ferrari - 407 points

4. Mercedes - 292 points

5. Aston Martin - 74 points

6. RB - 34 points

7. Haas - 28 points

8. Alpine - 13 points

9. Williams - 6 points

10. Sauber - 0 points