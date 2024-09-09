F1 2024 race schedule: Start time and how to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 heads next to the Baku City Circuit for round 17 of the 2024 Formula 1 season
F1 returns after a one-week break this weekend as Baku hosts the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and round 17 of the 2024 season.
Charles Leclerc secured a famous victory for Ferrari at Monza last time out, ahead of the quick McLaren pairing of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
British driver Norris now trails Max Verstappen - who could only finish sixth in Italy - by 62 points in the world championship with eight races to go.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez won the last race in Baku last April, while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be eyeing a return to form as well on the popular street circuit by the Caspian Sea.
See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:
When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
All times BST
Friday 13 September
- Free practice 1: 10:30am
- Free practice 2: 2pm
Saturday 14 September
- Free practice 3: 9:30am
- Qualifying: 1pm
Sunday 15 September
- Race: 12pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 10:30am (BST).
You can watch highlights on free-to-air Channel 4 at 7:30pm (BST) on Saturday evening for qualifying and 4:30pm on Sunday evening for the race.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Baku on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 303 points
2. Lando Norris - 241 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 217 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 197 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 164 points
7. Sergio Perez - 143 points
8. George Russell - 128 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
17. Alex Albon - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Franco Colapinto - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. Red Bull - 446 points
2. McLaren - 438 points
3. Ferrari - 407 points
4. Mercedes - 292 points
5. Aston Martin - 74 points
6. RB - 34 points
7. Haas - 28 points
8. Alpine - 13 points
9. Williams - 6 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
