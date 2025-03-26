F1 news LIVE: Liam Lawson set for Red Bull axe with Yuki Tsunoda to step up for Japan GP
Liam Lawson is set to be dropped by Red Bull after just two races of the 2025 F1 season – with Yuki Tsunoda in line to replace him for his home race in Japan next week.
New Zealand racer Lawson has endured a torrid opening two races as Max Verstappen’s teammate: he crashed out of the season-opening Australian GP and qualified last on the grid, twice, in China. He finished the grand prix in 12th, after three post-race disqualifications.
The writing looked somewhat on the wall on Sunday night when Red Bull team principal Christian Horner refused to rule out an early-season swap, with Racing Bulls driver Tsunoda the obvious candidate to step up.
Now, it seems inevitable that Tsunoda, 24, will indeed swap spots with Lawson for the grand prix in Suzuka next week. While nothing is confirmed from Red Bull yet, The Independent understands an official announcement is expected later this week, with details still to be ironed out.
How has Lawson performed so far?
Australia: qualified 18th; DNF
China: qualified 20th for sprint, finished 15th; qualified 20th for race, finished 12th
Yuki Tsunoda on Red Bull seat:
“I appreciate what Zak said to me in the press, but it’s just one race,” Tsunoda said, when asked about McLaren boss Brown’s commenting that Tsunoda should have been given the Red Bull seat.
“These things have been going on since last year [after the] first race. Daniel-Checo, myself-Checo, Liam-Checo. It’s a bit of a tradition for our group.
“It’s positive but at the same time, I just have to keep [doing] what I’m doing.
“In the end, they chose this line-up last year at the end of the season. Maybe they have a clear plan for the future, I don’t know.”
What did Horner say when asked about Lawson's future?
“There’s always going to be speculation in the paddock,” Horner said, when asked whether Red Bull could make a change for Japan (4-6 April).
“I think everything is purely speculative at the moment. As I say, we’ve just finished this race, we’re going to take away the info and have a good look at it.”
A meeting on Tuesday between senior Red Bull figures at the Dubai home of Red Bull major shareholder Chalerm Yoovidhya has seemingly resulted in Lawson’s two-race stint coming to an end.
The move would see Lawson drop down to the sister team, Racing Bulls, and partner Isack Hadjar from race three onwards.
Lawson himself acknowledged in China that he did “not have time” on his side as he looked to turn around his form, but nonetheless, it is a huge shock just two races into a 24-race season.
“If I look back over our career, I was team-mates with him in F3 and I beat him,” Lawson told The Telegraph.
“In Euro Formula I was team-mates with him in New Zealand, and I beat him there. And then in F1 last season, I think honestly, if I look at all the times he got promoted instead of me in those early years, then no.
“He’s had his time. Now it’s my time.”
Lando Norris has admitted his McLaren team will be “nervous” about the prospect of him going head-to-head with team-mate Oscar Piastri for the world championship.
Norris, 25, and Piastri, 23, both have one victory each after the opening two rounds of the new Formula One season with McLaren holding an early advantage over their rivals.
The British team, bidding to deliver their first world champion since Lewis Hamilton claimed his maiden crown back in 2008, have said their drivers are free to race each other.
Ralf Schumacher on Lawson-Tsunoda Red Bull swap:
Strong quotes from Ralf Schumacher to Sky Germany after the Chinese GP:
"I've checked it, too, and indeed: Liam Lawson is already out, out of Red Bull for the next race, and Tsunoda will replace him. That's not entirely confirmed yet, but it probably will be.
“It's unbelievable [...] unbelievably bad from a management perspective.
“I don't understand it at all when you destabilise a good team – Racing Bulls – who are finally doing well with both drivers, and you risk burning out Tsunoda [...] and Lawson then goes back to Racing Bulls and now he'll rebuild there, but it's complete chaos at Red Bull."
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur took aim at Formula One’s “joke” broadcast of the Chinese Grand Prix as he accused the sport of deliberately creating a show when Lewis Hamilton offered to move aside for Charles Leclerc.
Vasseur was speaking before both Hamilton and Leclerc were disqualified from fifth and sixth places for illegalities on their cars. Hamilton’s floor ran too close to the ground, while Leclerc’s machine was underweight.
In the race, Hamilton volunteered to allow team-mate Leclerc through for fifth as he struggled for speed. However, Hamilton’s radio message was not shown on the international feed.
Liam Lawson painfully honest after torrid start to Red Bull F1 career: ‘It’s just not good enough’
Liam Lawson did not make any excuses as he reflected on a torrid start to his Red Bull F1 career at the Chinese Grand Prix.
The Kiwi driver, promoted to be Max Verstappen’s teammate this year as he replaced Sergio Perez, crashed out of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in wet conditions last week
Lawson qualified dead last for the sprint race on Saturday – though moved up to finish 14th – but did not improve his one-lap pace in grand prix qualifying, finishing last once more.
