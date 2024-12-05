F1 news LIVE: George Russell reveals stunning Max Verstappen threat to ‘put my head in the wall’
The Mercedes and Red Bull drivers were involved in a heated clash at the Qatar Grand Prix with tensions escalating ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Max Verstappen and George Russell’s heated exchange has escalated ahead of the conclusion of the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi after the Mercedes driver accused the world champion of threatening to “put my f***ing head in the wall.”
The Dutch driver was left furious at the Qatar Grand Prix during qualifying after being handed a one-place demotion for blocking Russell.
Verstappen hit out at Russell for “lying,” but the Briton has responded by revealing an angry threat from the four-time world champion in the aftermath of the incident.
Elsewhere at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has spoken ahead of his final race of his Mercedes career before moving to Ferrari next year, admitting he has “struggled at handling emotions” in his final year with the Silver Arrows.
Follow all the latest updates and build-up to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix below:
Max Verstappen hits back at George Russell as row escalates: ‘He is a loser and a backstabber’
Max Verstappen called George Russell a “loser” and a “backstabber” in response to being labelled “bully” as the argument between the pair continued to escalate ahead of this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Earlier in the day, Russell claimed Verstappen threatened to “put my f***ing head in the wall” during an heated exchange in the stewards room at last weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.
When those comments were put to the four-time world champion, Verstappen replied: “That’s not true. I didn’t say it like that. He’s exaggerating again.”
Max Verstappen hits back at George Russell as row escalates: ‘He is a loser’
Russell earlier accused Verstappen of being a ‘bully’ and claimed he was threatened by the world champion
Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina – in numbers
Lap distance: 5.281km. Total distance: 306.183km (58 laps)
2023 pole position: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull, one minute 23.445 seconds
2023 winner: Verstappen
Race lap record: Verstappen 1:26.103, Red Bull 2021. (The circuit was modified after the 2020 race)
Toto Wolff calls Christian Horner a 'yapping little terrier’
Not content with George Russell’s comments grabbing the headlines today, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has got in on the act and branded Red Bull boss Christian Horner a “yapping little terrier”.
Horner had called Russell “hysterical” for his conduct in the stewards’ room to try and get Max Verstappen penalised in Qatar and Wolf wasn’t taking that comment about one of his drivers lying down.
“As a team principal, it’s important to be a sparring partner for your drivers and that means explaining that things can be more nuanced,” explained Wolff. “Thinking that something is either 100 per cent right or wrong, is just something you need to explain from your perception and perspective.
“You need to allow some things to be 51-49 or 70-30. There’s always another side and maybe you look at it that way, you explain it to the drivers and team – there’s truth on both sides. If you don’t do that, you’re falling short of your role.
“It’s just weak.vJust weak. How can he feel entitled to comment about my driver? Having spent 90 seconds to think about it, yapping little terrier. Always something to say.
“There is a thing between drivers, this is George and Max, I don’t want to get involved but if the other team principal calls George hysteric, this is where he crosses a line for me. He is definitely not an intellectual in psychoanalysis but it’s quite a word to use. How dare you comment on the state of mind of my driver?”
Verstappen's Dutch GP to drop off F1 calendar after 2026
Quadruple world champion Max Verstappen’s home Dutch Grand Prix will drop off the calendar after 2026, Formula One announced on Wednesday.
A one-year extension has been agreed with the local promoter for 2026, with the race at Zandvoort to be held in the sprint format for the first time, the Liberty Media-owned sport said in a statement.
The seaside race at an ‘old school’ circuit has become a raucous sold-out party for Verstappen’s Orange Army of fans accustomed to cheering the Red Bull driver on to yet another victory.
Verstappen, who secured his fourth successive title in Las Vegas last month, was beaten into second place at Zandvoort this year by McLaren’s Lando Norris.
That was the first time since the race returned to the calendar in 2021, after a 36-year absence, that Verstappen had not triumphed at Zandvoort.
“I am incredibly grateful for the work that the team at the Dutch Grand Prix have done in recent years,” said Formula One Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali, who said the race had raised the bar in Europe for spectacle and entertainment.
“All parties positively collaborated to find a solution to extend the race, with many options, including alternation or annual events on the table, and we respect the decision from the promoter to finish its amazing run in 2026.”
Toto Wolff takes swipe at Christian Horner: ‘He’s a yapping little terrier’
Toto Wolff has taken a swipe at Christian Horner for his part in the bitter feud between George Russell and Max Verstappen, labelling the Red Bull Team Prinicipal “a yappy little terrier”.
The two drivers have resumed their war of words following the Qatar Grand Prix and the controversial dispute during qualifying.
Verstappen was demoted from pole position for blocking Russell, though the four-time world champion would eventually win the race.
Horner accused Russell of being “hysterical” in his bid to land Verstappen with a penalty, and now Wolff has hit back against his old rival.
”As a team principal, it’s important to be a sparring partner for your drivers and that means explaining that things can be more nuanced,” Wolff said in Abu Dhabi.
Toto Wolff takes swipe at Christian Horner: ‘He’s a yapping little terrier’
The Mercedes chief’s words come after Russell ignited his furious row with Verstappen ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Pulling needs to win F1 Academy title for second time in a week
Britain’s Abbi Pulling will need to win the F1 Academy title for the second time in a week after organisers declared her the champion last Saturday and then left her a point short by adding an additional race in Abu Dhabi this weekend.
The Alpine driver took an 83-point lead with 82 points remaining in Qatar after the second race there was cancelled due to barrier repairs taking up the time available.
Adding a third race to the two already scheduled for Abu Dhabi means there are now 84 points to be won -- 25 for a win, two for pole and one for fastest lap -- and Pulling is not yet champion mathematically.
Organisers confirmed two points would be awarded for each pole in the three races.
Mercedes’ French driver Doriane Pin -- Pulling’s closest rival -- was awarded two points for pole in the Qatar race that was not held and retains them.
Formula One teams each nominate a driver and have their livery on a car in the Academy, a series on the Formula One support programme aimed at helping female racers climb the ladder.
The last woman to start a Formula One grand prix was the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.
George Russell: ‘I could see in Verstappen’s eyes that he meant it when he threatened me’
It’s fair to say the comments that have emerged from George Russell and Toto Wolff’s media availability today on the Max Verstappen situation have been explosive...
Russell made it abundantly clear that he believes Verstappen meant it when he threatened to put Russell’s “ f***ing head in the wall” and says he doesn’t remotely compated to Lewis Hamilton as a champion.
“I’ve known Max for a long time, I know what he’s capable of,” explained Russell. “He said to me he’s purposefully going to go out his way, crash into me and put my f*****g head in the wall.
“I knew that was a heat of the moment thing but when I went to see him at the drivers parade, when Carlos and Checo were there and we were joking around, I saw it in his eyes that he means it.
“He’s a four-time champion, when I compare his actions to the ones of Lewis [Hamilton]. Lewis is the sort of world champion I aspire to be like, the way he fought Max in 2021, very hard and fair, but never beyond the line.
“We’ve also got a duty as drivers, I’ve got an eight-year-old nephew whose just started go-karting, watches all my races, watches TikTok and YouTube. For a world champion to be coming out to say he’s going to go out of his way to come out and put me on my effing head, that is not the sort of role models we should be.”
George Russell v Max Verstappen
The George Russell vs Max Verstappen rivalry continues to heat up with both men firing shots in the war of words
Ferrari not concerned by Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes struggles
Hamilton finished second in a Mercedes one-two with winner George Russell, who started on pole position, in Las Vegas on 24 November.
Hamilton collected two penalties on Sunday – a five second one for a false start and the other a drive-through for speeding in the pit lane – as well as a puncture.
At one point, clearly fed up, he sought to retire the car but his race engineer refused the request because the drive-through penalty would have been carried over to Abu Dhabi if left unserved.
The Briton, who turns 40 in January, has been out-qualified 18-5 by Russell this season and 5-1 in the sprints but has also won two grands prix.
“I know I’ve still got it,” Hamilton said on Saturday. “It’s just the car won’t go faster. But I definitely know I’ve got it. It is not a question in my mind.”
Ferrari not concerned by Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes struggles
Lewis Hamilton’s struggles at Mercedes are not giving his future employers Ferrari any concern, according to team boss Fred Vasseur.
The seven-times Formula One world champion finished only 12th in Qatar on Sunday, the 39-year-old Briton’s last race before his farewell to Mercedes in the Abu Dhabi season-ender next weekend.
He also finished 10th in Brazil last month, and 11th in the Saturday sprint there.
Asked after the race at Lusail if he was worried about Hamilton’s form going into next year, Ferrari’s Vasseur replied: “Not at all.
“I have a look at the 50 laps that he did in Vegas, starting in P10 (10th place), finishing on the gearbox of Russell, I’m not worried at all.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments