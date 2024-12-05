F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton speaks in Abu Dhabi ahead of final grand prix with Mercedes
The Briton is set for his final race with the Silver Arrows before joining Ferrari, who battle McLaren this weekend to decide the constructors’ title
Lewis Hamilton speaks this morning before his final Formula One grand prix with Mercedes in Abu Dhabi this weekend.
The seven-time F1 world champion will make his move to Ferrari in 2025, but will first attempt to end a troubling season on a high with the Silver Arrows after 12 years.
Hamilton will preview the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit alongside Carlos Sainz on Thursday, the Spaniard is being replaced by the Briton with the Scuderia next season and jumping to Williams to continue his career.
Sainz will play a crucial role in this weekend’s battle for the constructors’ title, with McLaren holding a significant advantage.
While Max Verstappen will enjoy a final race having already clinched a fourth successive world title. Follow all the latest updates as the Dutch driver, Hamilton, Sainz and more preview the race:
The final race of the 2024 Formula One season is here with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this Sunday.
And while Max Verstappen has clinched a fourth successive drivers’ crown and enters the finale on a high after another victory in Qatar, the constructors’ title is still up for grabs with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri looking to hold on for McLaren against Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari.
It would be a fitting end to Sainz’s time with the Scuderia, as he prepares to depart with Lewis Hamilton signed as his replacement, despite worrying signs surrounding the Briton’s form.
While Norris can banish any lingering disappointment from his title race battle with Verstappen by leading the papaya to a first team title in 26 years.
As the 2024 Formula One season draws to a close, this weekend’s season finale in Abu Dhabi brings into focus the last nine months of thrilling, dramatic and sometimes contentious wheel-to-wheel racing.
From a 2023 campaign where Red Bull won every race bar one, this year has seen seven different winners – with multiple victories – and a genuine fight at the top of both championships.
Max Verstappen masterfully claimed his fourth-straight drivers’ title while McLaren are the frontrunners as they look to claim the constructors’ championship ahead of Ferrari.
But who has overperformed and which drivers have not been up to the task?
Now, ahead of the 24th and final race, The Independent grades all 23 drivers to have taken part in more than one F1 race this year, in order of the current constructors’ standings.
Valtteri Bottas on F1 swansong: ‘This year has been the toughest of rides’
ot for the first time, Valtteri Bottas is playing it cool. Frankly, when has Valtteri Bottas not played it cool? A new and improved figure of exuberance away from the racetrack – more on that later – the 35-year-old racer is on the verge of his final furlong this weekend. And while he is not bowing out strictly on his own terms, he has the aura of a person departing the sport he cherishes – the only pastime he’s ever known – without any sense of bitterness or resentment.
In the “piranha club” whirlpool of the Formula One paddock, that in itself is admirable. Yet he opts not to delve too deeply into the psychoanalysis of himself. Instead, his new life outlook is refreshingly simple.
“I’ve just been able to take the piss out of myself,” he tells The Independent, in the Stake F1 Team (Sauber) hospitality unit.
As Lewis Hamilton’s 12-year stint at Mercedes concludes this weekend spare a thought for Bottas – Hamilton’s favourite ever teammate – at the other end of the pit lane. A teammate who aided Hamilton’s glory years with examples of self-sacrifice rarely seen in F1. A teammate who, with five constructors’ titles to his name, has his own pride of place in Toto Wolff’s hybrid-era juggernaut.
F1 news: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Our F1 Correspondent Kieran Jackson is in Abu Dhabi for the final race of the season:
The paddock at the moment? A quiet hum.
A lot of team personnel outside their hospitality units having lunch, while the crew for the F1 film released next year have just waltzed through the paddock. This is the last race Brad Pitt and Co will film at.
We’re expecting Lewis Hamilton in just under an hour, alongside the man he replaces at Ferrari next year Carlos Sainz, and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.
Max Verstappen ‘lost all respect’ for George Russell after controversial F1 incident
Max Verstappen told George Russell to “f*** off” after the pair clashed in the stewards’ room after qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix.
Verstappen qualified on pole but after a lengthy deliberation involving both drivers, the stewards gave the 2024 F1 world champion a one-place grid penalty for impeding Russell on a warm-up lap in the final phase of qualifying.
It meant Russell started on pole position and even though Verstappen eventually won the race comfortably, with Mercedes driver Russell finishing fourth, the Dutchman was livid and accused the British driver of trying to “screw him over hard” in the stewards room.
Who will replace Sergio Perez in 2025 F1 seat at Red Bull?
Sergio Perez looks set to be on the way out from Formula One and Red Bull after a torrid 2024 campaign.
Various reports after Sunday’s race in Qatar state that Red Bull are set to move on from the 34-year-old after the season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend, despite a contract which lasts until the end of the 2025 F1 season.
The Mexican’s seat has been shrouded in uncertainty for some time, as he languishes 277 points behind teammate Max Verstappen in the standings with one grand prix remaining. His poor form means Red Bull are guaranteed to finish third in the constructors’ championship, despite Verstappen’s drivers’ title triumph.
Lewis Hamilton’s three-word admission that gives Ferrari a huge problem
So often a figure of hope and optimism, it has been tough listening to Lewis Hamilton’s outright despondency on the airwaves in recent weeks. In many ways, stretching back to the Brazilian Grand Prix at the start of November, it has been a month which has been a stark microcosm of his final three years at Mercedes.
First, there was the hopelessness. At one of his favourite tracks, Interlagos in Sao Paulo, Hamilton was in no man’s land at the back of the pack in his favoured wet conditions. As the race ended, he even mooted that he might not take to the cockpit for the final three races of the year. The talk was quickly squashed by his team.
Then, there was the missed opportunity. Bizarrely, and for reasons Toto Wolff and his engineers do not fully understand, Mercedes had the quickest car in the cold air of the Las Vegas night. Hamilton was in the fight for pole position but failed to execute a clean qualifying lap when it mattered. He surged through the field to finish second behind teammate George Russell. But Lewis Hamilton is not a happy camper with P2 next to his name.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024: Start time and how to watch F1 race this weekend
Firstly, here’s how you can follow and watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 this weekend to conclude the F1 season.
McLaren lead Ferrari by 21 points in the battle to be constructors’ champions after Lando Norris’ shock penalty in Qatar meant the Scuderia narrowed the deficit in the standings. McLaren are looking to win the constructors’ title for the first time since 1998, while Ferrari have not won the teams’ crown since 2008.
This weekend will also be Lewis Hamilton’s 246th and final grand prix for Mercedes. The seven-time world champion, who won six of his titles with the Silver Arrows, joins Ferrari in 2025 and will be looking to end his time with Mercedes on a high after a torrid weekend in Qatar.
Max Verstappen won last year’s race in Abu Dhabi and has won the last four grands prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, including the controversial finale to the 2021 season.
