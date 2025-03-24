Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

F1 news LIVE: Chinese GP final positions revealed after Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified

Follow all the reaction after Hamilton and Leclerc were disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Monday 24 March 2025 04:43 EDT
Comments
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Chinese GP prior to shock disqualification

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have both been disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix in a disastrous blow for Ferrari in the second race of the 2025 F1 season.

The cars of both drivers failed post-race checks, with Hamilton’s skid block found to be below the minimum thickness, while Leclerc’s car was found to be underweight.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly has also been disqualified for an underweight car.

It means Hamilton and Leclerc’s points for their sixth and fifth place finish respectively – eight and 10 – are wiped from their championship tally. The disqualification does not impact Hamilton’s sprint race victory on Saturday, for which he secured eight points, but it marks a calamitous end to the Shanghai weekend for Ferrari and their team boss Fred Vasseur.

Follow live updates from the Chinese Grand Prix with The Independent

Kieran Jackson23 March 2025 11:37
NEW TOP-10 - CHINESE GP

As a result of Hamilton (6th), Leclerc (5th) and Gasly’s (11th) DSQ - here is the new top-10:

1. Oscar Piastri

2. Lando Norris

3. George Russell

4. Max Verstappen

5. Esteban Ocon

6. Kimi Antonelli

7. Alex Albon

8. Ollie Bearman

9. Lance Stroll

10. Carlos Sainz

24 March 2025 08:20

COMMENT: Lewis Hamilton’s shock disqualification tells us one thing: Ferrari have already hit rock bottom

Twenty-four hours is a long time in Formula One. Just on Saturday, Lewis Hamilton was riding high, optimism radiating, after his first taste of victory in the famous Ferrari red, albeit in the shorter sprint format.

By Sunday night, long after dusk fell in Shanghai, the Briton and his beleaguered team had hit rock bottom.

Full report below:

Hamilton’s shock DSQ tells us one thing: Ferrari have already hit rock bottom

Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix after their cars failed post-race technical checks, concluding a miserable opening two races of the season for the Scuderia
Kieran Jackson24 March 2025 07:46

EXPLAINER; Why was Lewis Hamilton disqualified from Chinese Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton’s rollercoaster start to life at Ferrari continued as he was dramatically disqualified after the conclusion of the Chinese Grand Prix.

After the highs of Saturday’s victory in the sprint race, having shockingly qualified on pole the previous day, Hamilton’s weekend took a downward turn come Sunday’s full race.

Having made contact with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc on the opening lap, causing damage to the Monegasque’s front wing, the Brit struggled for pace around the Shanghai racetrack – resorting to a two-stop strategy in the desperate hope that fresh tyres would help him find some extra speed.

That turned out to be a forlorn hope however, as he eventually crossed the line in sixth, one spot behind Leclerc and well off the pace of dominant McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris up front, who sealed a one-two.

Things then got worse for the seven-time world champion as he was disqualified after the race, seeing the eight points wiped from his championship tally. It was an incredibly busy post-race period for the stewards and F1 officials as Leclerc and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly were also disqualified alongside Hamilton.

Here’s everything you need to know about the disqualifications:

Why was Lewis Hamilton disqualified from Chinese Grand Prix?

Hamilton had crossed the line in sixth but later suffered a DQ along with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly of Alpine
Kieran Jackson24 March 2025 07:14

F1 driver standings after Chinese Grand Prix

1. Lando Norris – 44 points

2. Max Verstappen – 36 points

3. George Russell – 35 points

4. Oscar Piastri – 34 points

5. Kimi Antonelli – 22 points

6. Alex Albon – 16 points

7. Esteban Ocon – 10 points

8. Lance Stroll – 10 points

9. Lewis Hamilton – 9 points

10. Charles Leclerc – 8 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda – 3 points

13. Ollie Bearman – 1 point

14. Carlos Sainz – 1 point

15. Pierre Gasly – 0 points

16. Isack Hadjar – 0 points

17. Jack Doohan – 0 points

18. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

19. Yuki Tsunoda – 0 points

20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

Kieran Jackson24 March 2025 06:51

F1 constructor standings after Chinese Grand Prix

1. McLaren - 78 points

2. Mercedes - 57 points

3. Red Bull - 36 points

4. Williams - 17 points

5. Ferrari - 17 points

6. Haas - 14 points

7. Aston Martin - 10 points

8. Sauber - 6 points

9. Racing Bulls - 3 points

10. Alpine - 0 points

Kieran Jackson24 March 2025 06:05

VIDEO: Lewis Hamilton reacts after sprint win

Kieran Jackson24 March 2025 04:27

TIMELINE: Eddie Jordan’s extraordinary career from Dublin banker to F1 team owner

Former Formula One team owner Eddie Jordan has died aged 76, his family have announced.

The Irishman revealed in December he was suffering with bladder and prostate cancer which had spread to his spine and pelvis.

A family statement, published by rugby club London Irish where Jordan was a patron, said he “passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town” on Thursday.

Eddie Jordan’s extraordinary career from Dublin banker to F1 team owner

Timeline: Eddie Jordan stumbled across karting while holidaying on the Channel Islands and motor racing became his life
Kieran Jackson24 March 2025 03:28

Formula 1 in talks over new grand prix with Stefano Domenicali ‘impressed’ by plans

A new grand prix in Bangkok could soon come to fruition after Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali paid a visit to Thailand to discuss plans.

Domenicali travelled to the Asian country in the days following last weekend’s season opener in Australia, meeting Thai prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

There, he heard about the nation’s ambitions to stage an inaugural F1 race on its streets.

Thailand is one of several countries eager to join an already packed calendar - but with the Dutch Grand Prix’s impending departure from the schedule in 2026, there may just be space for a new race down the line.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali meets Thai PM for talks on potential race in Bangkok
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali meets Thai PM for talks on potential race in Bangkok (EPA)
Kieran Jackson24 March 2025 02:15

Oscar Piastri on team radio:

“Mega job guys, mega job. Car was very lovely, good work with reacting on the deg – great team weekend, that is one satisfying weekend!”

Kieran Jackson24 March 2025 01:12

