Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

F1 news LIVE: Mercedes set to unveil 2025 car as Verstappen speaks out after British boos

Follow live updates as the Silver Arrows unveil the W16 ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain on Wednesday

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Monday 24 February 2025 04:58 EST
Comments
Russell wants to move on from Verstappen feud

Mercedes are the next team to unveil their 2025 F1 car as momentum builds towards the new season.

The Silver Arrows, who have lost Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari this year, will launch the W16 car this afternoon in a digital-only launch. George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will then drive the car in a shakedown in Bahrain on Tuesday.

READ: Inside Hamilton’s ‘magic’ first month as a Ferrari F1 driver

The official three-day pre-season test starts at the Bahrain International Circuit on Wednesday, two weeks before the first race of the season in Australia.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has threatened to boycott any future F1 launch events held in England after being booed in London at F1 75 Live last week.

Follow all the latest F1 news with The Independent

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in