F1 news LIVE: Mercedes set to unveil 2025 car as Verstappen speaks out after British boos

Mercedes are the next team to unveil their 2025 F1 car as momentum builds towards the new season.

The Silver Arrows, who have lost Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari this year, will launch the W16 car this afternoon in a digital-only launch. George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will then drive the car in a shakedown in Bahrain on Tuesday.

The official three-day pre-season test starts at the Bahrain International Circuit on Wednesday, two weeks before the first race of the season in Australia.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has threatened to boycott any future F1 launch events held in England after being booed in London at F1 75 Live last week.

