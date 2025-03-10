F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton’s Max Verstappen ‘promise’ revealed ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Russell wants to move on from Verstappen feud

Lewis Hamilton prepares for his Ferrari debut as the 2025 Formula 1 season begins in Melbourne this week at the Australian Grand Prix.

After making the blockbuster move from Mercedes to partner up with Charles Leclerc, the Scuderia will hope to dethrone Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with the Dutch driver bidding for a fifth successive F1 crown.

After the official three-day pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit, excitement builds around McLaren, with Lando Norris and this week’s home favourite Oscar Piastri moving into title contention.

While George Russell now leads the Silver Arrows with Kimi Antonelli among an exciting crop of rookie drivers with Briton Ollie Bearman.

Follow all the latest F1 news with The Independent as we count down to the Grand Prix during race week.