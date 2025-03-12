F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton warned over Ferrari honeymoon and Lando Norris ‘ready to win title’

Russell wants to move on from Verstappen feud

Lewis Hamilton prepares for his Ferrari debut as the 2025 Formula 1 season begins in Melbourne this week at the Australian Grand Prix, although he has been warned that there could be an initial period of adapting.

After making the blockbuster move from Mercedes to partner up with Charles Leclerc, the Scuderia will hope to dethrone Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with the Dutch driver bidding for a fifth successive F1 crown. However, former driver Ralf Schumacher has said on the Sky Germany podcast “I don’t think he [Verstappen] has a chance” after Red Bull’s late-season struggles last year.

After the official three-day pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit, excitement is building around McLaren, with Lando Norris and this week’s home favourite Oscar Piastri moving into title contention, with former McLaren star Mika Hakkinen stating that Norris is now ready to win the Drivers’ Championship after what happened towards the end of last season.

While George Russell now leads the Silver Arrows, they also have Kimi Antonelli who is among an exciting crop of rookie drivers in F1 this year, as is Briton Ollie Bearman, who spoke exclusively to The Independent this week about his title ambitions.

Follow all the latest F1 news with The Independent as we count down to the Grand Prix during race week.