F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton warned over Ferrari honeymoon and Lando Norris ‘ready to win title’
Follow live updates as Lewis Hamilton prepares for his Ferrari debut at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne to kick off the 2025 F1 season
Lewis Hamilton prepares for his Ferrari debut as the 2025 Formula 1 season begins in Melbourne this week at the Australian Grand Prix, although he has been warned that there could be an initial period of adapting.
After making the blockbuster move from Mercedes to partner up with Charles Leclerc, the Scuderia will hope to dethrone Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with the Dutch driver bidding for a fifth successive F1 crown. However, former driver Ralf Schumacher has said on the Sky Germany podcast “I don’t think he [Verstappen] has a chance” after Red Bull’s late-season struggles last year.
After the official three-day pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit, excitement is building around McLaren, with Lando Norris and this week’s home favourite Oscar Piastri moving into title contention, with former McLaren star Mika Hakkinen stating that Norris is now ready to win the Drivers’ Championship after what happened towards the end of last season.
While George Russell now leads the Silver Arrows, they also have Kimi Antonelli who is among an exciting crop of rookie drivers in F1 this year, as is Briton Ollie Bearman, who spoke exclusively to The Independent this week about his title ambitions.
Michael Schumacher tribute unveiled by son Mick and Sebastian Vettel: ‘Keep fighting’
A group of prominent Formula 1 figures showed their support for Michael Schumacher at the Race of Champions in Sydney as they urged the seven-time world champion to “keep fighting”.
Mick Schumacher, the German great’s son, and former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel were among those in attendance as a banner was unveiled at the Accor Stadium.
Schumacher suffered a traumatic brain injury in a skiing accident in 2013 and has not since been seen in public, with few updates provided by his family about his health as he rehabilitates privately.
Max Verstappen told 'he doesn't have a chance' of F1 title this year
Max Verstappen does not have “a chance” of a fifth straight F1 Drivers’ Championship win in 2025, according to former driver Ralf Schumacher.
Schumacher believes Verstappen delivered a “rescue” effort in a struggling Red Bull car last year but he won’t be able to do the same again.
McLaren’s Lando Norris is the favourite to win the title this season and Schumacher is adamant Verstappen will be powerless to stop the Brit and others at the front of the grid.
Speaking on the Sky Germany podcast, Schumacher said: “Last year it was clear. Red Bull was very strong at the start of the season, but then they couldn’t handle the car. Verstappen was the rescue.
“However, he will have to get used to everything coming to an end. I don’t think he has a chance.”
‘No love lost’ between George Russell and Max Verstappen as last season’s feud rumbles on
The dispute between four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell shows no sign of abating as the new season gets underway.
The pair memorably clashed after the Qatar Grand Prix last season, when Verstappen, the eventual winner, was penalised for impeding the Brit.
Russell claimed that afterwards Verstappen threatened to "purposefully go out of his way to crash into me and 'put me on my head in the wall'", while his Dutch counterpart said he had “lost all respect” for the Mercedes driver.
Lewis Hamilton admits racism in Serie A ‘crossed his mind’ before Ferrari F1 move
Lewis Hamilton has admitted that incidents of black footballers being racially abused in Italy did make him think twice when deciding to move to Ferrari this year.
The seven-time F1 world champion has switched to Ferrari after 12 years and six world titles at Mercedes. His first race in Scuderia red is at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 16 March.
Hamilton is also F1’s first and only black driver and has detailed in the past the “traumatising” racial abuse he has suffered, detailing in 2023 that he had bananas thrown at him and was repeatedly called the “n-word” at school. He was also racially abused at F1 testing in Barcelona in 2008.
Serie A footballers such as Mike Maignan and Moise Kean have been subject to racial abuse in the past and Hamilton did admit that racist chanting at Italian matches “crossed his mind” when making the decision to move to Ferrari last winter.
Ollie Bearman: ‘You only get one shot in F1 – my ultimate goal is to be a world champion’
As foolish as it sounds, Ollie Bearman’s manager was actually cut off from the call which changed the life of his most precious client. Fortunately, the British teenager himself was not short of credit on his phone.
Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last March, Ferrari suddenly needed a driver after Carlos Sainz fell ill. Relaxing idyllically off the shores of the Red Sea fresh from securing pole position in F2, 18-year-old Bearman spotted Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur’s name on his phone and, right then, knew he was about to be given the opportunity of a lifetime.
Kieran Jackson chats exclusively to the British F1 rookie sensation:
Why Lando Norris knows there is ‘no excuses’ now – he has to win 2025 F1 title
Taking the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi at the final race of 2024, bringing home a first constructors’ title in 26 years for McLaren, brought up mixed emotions for cheerful chappy Lando Norris.
On one hand, it was pure elation. A member of the McLaren family for eight years, this meant as much to Norris as anyone else. He described it as a “perfect” end to the season, beating Ferrari to the championship by 14 points. And he’d need no invitation; he was going to get “hammered” later that night over the border in Bahrain.
Yet in the same breath, even amid joyous papaya-clad celebrations on the pit-wall, the boy from Bristol could not help but sample that bittersweet taste. “It’s been a special year,” he said over team radio, before adding: “And next year is going to be my year, too.”
When does the new F1 season start? Full 2025 calendar and testing schedule
For the second year running, there will be no new races on the schedule. 2026 is set to be different, though, with Madrid already confirmed as the new home of the Spanish Grand Prix, meaning 2025 could be the last year Barcelona hosts an F1 race.
Other calendar alterations include a triple-header in April between Japan-Bahrain-Saudi, while Spain has moved forward three weeks to the end of May/start of June.
Belgium and Hungary have swapped weekends too, with Budapest now hosting the final race before the customary summer break.
This year sees a four-week gap in autumn but there will be no such space in the calendar next year, with just one week’s rest in-between Singapore and Austin in October.
2025 F1 calendar
Here’s the calendar for 2025:
- ROUND 1 - AUSTRALIA - Albert Park, Melbourne - 14-16 March
- ROUND 2 - CHINA (sprint weekend) - Shanghai International Circuit - 21-23 March
- ROUND 3 - JAPAN - Suzuka International Racing Course - 4-6 April
- ROUND 4 —BAHRAIN - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 11-13 April
- ROUND 5 - SAUDI ARABIA - Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 18-20 April
- ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint weekend) - Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May
- ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA - Imola Circuit - 16-18 May
- ROUND 8 - MONACO - Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May
- ROUND 9 - SPAIN - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June
- ROUND 10 - CANADA - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June
- ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June
- ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN - Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July
- ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend) - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July
- ROUND 14 - HUNGARY - Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August
- ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS - Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August
- ROUND 16 - ITALY - Monza Circuit - 5-7 September
- ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN - Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
- ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE - Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
- ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend) - Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
- ROUND 20 - MEXICO - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
- ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend) - Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
- ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
- ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend) - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
- ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI - Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
Oscar Piastri signs long-term extension with McLaren: ‘It’s a no-brainer’
Oscar Piastri has signed a multi-year deal with McLaren on the eve of the opening race of the new Formula One season.
Piastri, 23, who was already under contract until 2026, has now secured his long-term future with the British team.
The Australian driver finished fourth in the championship last year. He opened his winning account in Hungary before claiming a second victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
With McLaren expected to carry over their constructors’-winning form into the new season, Piastri is set to battle with team-mate Lando Norris for the world title.
Speaking after his contract extension was announced, Piastri, gearing up for his third season on the F1 grid, said: “It’s a great feeling knowing that I’m part of McLaren’s long-term vision.”
