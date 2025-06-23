Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula 1 have revealed that the highly anticipated film starring Brad Pitt in the lead role will be released on 25 June 2025 in cinemas worldwide.

The Apple Original Film, in conjunction with F1 and Warner Bros. Pictures, sees Pitt star as a former driver returning to Formula One, with British actor Damson Idris his rookie team-mate at fictional team APXGP.

Filming took place at races in 2023 and 2024, most notably at Silverstone in 2023 during the national anthems on the grid, and concluded at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

A new teaser trailer was released for the movie in the build-up to Super Bowl LIX, with the official trailer released in March.

The film, simply titled F1, has a release date of Wednesday 25 June internationally and Friday 27 June in North America.

Lewis Hamilton is also playing a part as executive producer, with the film directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.

Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, nominee Kerry Cordon and Emmy Award-winner Tobias Menzies also star in the 2025 blockbuster.

An F1 press release said: “Made in collaboration with Formula 1, the movie is a landmark for the sport and cinema, filmed in real-time during grands prix around the world and involving the Formula 1 community, including all 10 teams, the drivers, the FIA and race promoters.

“The new feature film is set in the exhilarating and cinematic world of Formula 1 and will immerse audiences in the spectacle of the most popular annual sports series, celebrating the skill and heroism of the drivers while showcasing the incredible challenge of competition in Formula 1.

“The global theatrical release will also include IMAX theatres.

open image in gallery Brad Pitt stars in a new Formula 1-based film, to be released worldwide on 25 June 2025 ( Getty )

“The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customised theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.”

Speaking at the 2023 British Grand Prix about the role, Hollywood star Pitt said: “Tell you what’s amazing about it. You’ll see cameras mounted all over the car. You’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen the G-forces like this. It’s really amazing.”

He added that driving around the circuit was “humbling”, saying: “I don’t know if you could call mine a hot lap, I’d call it kind of a warm lap.

open image in gallery Pitt and co-star Damson Idris filmed scenes at Silverstone in 2023 ( Getty )

“I’ve taken a few tours, unintentionally, through the grass,” he said while confirming he hadn’t hit anything hard yet, “Only my ego.”

Asked how he felt driving in front of the British GP crowd, Pitt said: “I wasn’t nervous... The guys really prepared me well.

“There’s a couple of corners where I can see the stands, but I was focused on the lines. I was able to appreciate the experience of driving when I was on the straights. This should be as authentic as we can get it.

“Lewis [Hamilton] wants us to respect the sport, that we really show it for what it is. As a civilian, I had no idea what it takes to be a driver.

“The aggression and dexterity, I have so much respect for it.”