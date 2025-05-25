F1 Monaco GP LIVE: Race latest updates, stream and times with Max Verstappen now leading
Follow live F1 build-up ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix as Leclerc looks to chase down Norris
Lando Norris banished his qualifying blues to claim pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix.
The British driver set a new record around the streets of Monte Carlo to beat local hero Charles Leclerc to pole by 0.109 seconds. Norris, who has bemoaned his qualifying slip-ups throughout the season, put it together at the death to clinch his first pole since the season-opener in Melbourne.
Oscar Piastri, who leads McLaren team-mate Norris by 13 points at the top of the championship standings, will start Sunday’s race from third. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton qualified in fourth but was hit with a post-session three-place grid drop for impeding Max Verstappen.
As a result, Verstappen, who clinched his second win of the season at Imola last weekend to close to within 22 points of Piastri, will start in fourth despite qualifying in fifth.
Follow live coverage of the Monaco GP with The Independent
Max Verstappen: (Lap 27/78)
Verstappen: “My tyres don’t look good.”
A lot of the field driving slowly, playing the team game and trying to stretch gaps for their teammates!
Verstappen’s lead to Norris: seven seconds.
Charles Leclerc pits! (Lap 22/78)
A rapid two-second stop for the Ferrari driver, who comes out behind Norris but crucially ahead of Piastri!
Max Verstappen, yet to pit, is now in the lead!
Top-10: Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Hamilton, Alonso, Ocon, Hadjar, Lawson, Albon
Mercedes’ Russell and Antonelli, in 12th and 13th, have not pitted yet - unsure what their strategy is!
Oscar Piastri pits! (Lap 21/78)
Engineer: “Box to overtake Leclerc, Oscar!”
But it’s a slow 3.7-second stop!
Will Leclerc or Verstappen ahead pit themselves?
Lando Norris pits! (Lap 20/78)
The race leader pits - 2.7 seconds - and rejoins in fourth!
Charles Leclerc takes the lead! Will anyone else respond?
Leclerc has a 3.1-second lead to Piastri, now in P2.
Hadjar has pitted again - stop No 2 - and is now out in eighth!
Lewis Hamilton pits! (Lap 19/78)
A quick 2.1-second stop - and Hamilton is back out in fifth!
Lewis Hamilton, now in P5:
Hamilton: “What do you need from me?”
Engineer: “Push now this is our race.”
Fernando Alonso pits and comes out in seventh...
Isack Hadjar pits! (Lap 15/78)
Hadjar the first frontrunner to pit - he drops from fifth to eighth, and has switched to soft tyres!
At the front, Norris is two seconds clear of Leclerc - who is three seconds ahead of Piastri.
Leclerc: “What do you want me to do? Keep pushing or....?”
Ferrari: “Plan B, stick with Norris.”
Gasly under investigation! (Lap 13//78)
Gasly is under investigation for the collision with Tsunoda!
Back to green flag conditions.
Top-10: Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Alonso, Hamilton, Ocon, Lawson, Albon
Tsunoda-Gasly incident:
Tsunoda: “Is he an idiot? What is he doing?”
Pit-lane is closed, given Gasly’s car is in a random spot in the pit-lane!
Still just a yellow flag around sector two...
